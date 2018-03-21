Yesterday's Penang trackwork
WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENTERED FOR SUNDAY
Cosmo A - 1,400m: Slow work: Golden Brilliant.
Class 3 - 1,200m: Mighty Warrior trot/pace work. Probably * canter/41.3.
Slow work: Chopin's Nocturne. Follow The Wind.
Class 4 - 1,300m: D'Great Ace canter/pace work.
Slow work: Tarzan Boy *.
Class 4 - 1,300m: Mango Man barrier/43.1. D'Great Talent * 40.5.
Slow work: Equally Optimistic.
Class 5 - 1,100m: Slow work: Golden Velocity. Big Ghost.
Class 5 - 1,100m: Sand Lane pace work. Double Jeopardy canter/pace work.
Slow work: D'Great Ares. Bastion.
Class 5 - 1,400m: Multi Wealth canter/pace work. Toko canter/39.8. Handsome Bab 37.9. Rangitaiki 37.4.
Class 5 - 1,600m: Angelfire barrier/36.7.
Slow work: Orange.
