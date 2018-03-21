Racing

Yesterday's Penang trackwork

Mar 21, 2018 06:00 am

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENTERED FOR SUNDAY

Cosmo A - 1,400m: Slow work: Golden Brilliant.

Class 3 - 1,200m: Mighty Warrior trot/pace work. Probably * canter/41.3.

Slow work: Chopin's Nocturne. Follow The Wind.

Class 4 - 1,300m: D'Great Ace canter/pace work.

Slow work: Tarzan Boy *.

Class 4 - 1,300m: Mango Man barrier/43.1. D'Great Talent * 40.5.

Zac Kasa winning his last start with jockey Michael Rodd astride.
Zac Kasa in great form for Friday's outing

Slow work: Equally Optimistic.

Class 5 - 1,100m: Slow work: Golden Velocity. Big Ghost.

Class 5 - 1,100m: Sand Lane pace work. Double Jeopardy canter/pace work.

Slow work: D'Great Ares. Bastion.

Class 5 - 1,400m: Multi Wealth canter/pace work. Toko canter/39.8. Handsome Bab 37.9. Rangitaiki 37.4.

Class 5 - 1,600m: Angelfire barrier/36.7.

Slow work: Orange.

