Yesterday's Penang trackwork
WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING TOMORROW
RACE 1: Slow work: Travertine, Swiss Bank, Suvarnabhumi and Silent Dreams.
RACE 2: Slow work: Colonel Lincoln, Rangitaiki, Meteor Two and Black Is Power.
RACE 3: Slow work: Arif and Secret Spice.
RACE 4: Slow work: Larceny, Rickie, D'Great Ace, Asprey, D'Great Empress and D'Great Talent.
RACE 5: Slow work: D'Great Bullet and Ok Kid H.
RACE 6: Slow work: King Savinsky, Alfraaj, Orange, Coconut, and Lazaroo.
RACE 7: Slow work: D'Great Lord and Anak Warrior.
RACE 8: Slow work: Bastion, Pegasus Genius and Archaeology.
WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY
RACE 1: Slow work: Dark Express, Golden Velocity and D'Great Ares.
RACE 2: Slow work:Elusive Genius, Angelfire, Handsome Bab H and Eastwood.
RACE 3: Slow work: D'Great Dragon, Multi Wealth, Run Cheetah Run and I'm A Genius.
RACE 4: Slow work: You Are Genius, Eatons Gold, Cizen Man and Golden Diamond.
RACE 5: Slow work: Black Ghost, Funkadelic, Snaggle Puss, Rin Tin Tin and Super Hard.
RACE 7: Slow work: Kerauno, Golden Brilliant and Astro Fame.
RACE 8: Slow work: Big Ghost.
