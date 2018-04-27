Yesterday's Penang trackwork

E-mail this article

WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING TOMORROW

RACE 1: Slow work: Travertine, Swiss Bank, Suvarnabhumi and Silent Dreams.

RACE 2: Slow work: Colonel Lincoln, Rangitaiki, Meteor Two and Black Is Power.

RACE 3: Slow work: Arif and Secret Spice.

RACE 4: Slow work: Larceny, Rickie, D'Great Ace, Asprey, D'Great Empress and D'Great Talent.

RACE 5: Slow work: D'Great Bullet and Ok Kid H.

RACE 6: Slow work: King Savinsky, Alfraaj, Orange, Coconut, and Lazaroo.

RACE 7: Slow work: D'Great Lord and Anak Warrior.

RACE 8: Slow work: Bastion, Pegasus Genius and Archaeology.

WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY

RACE 1: Slow work: Dark Express, Golden Velocity and D'Great Ares.

RACE 2: Slow work:Elusive Genius, Angelfire, Handsome Bab H and Eastwood.

RACE 3: Slow work: D'Great Dragon, Multi Wealth, Run Cheetah Run and I'm A Genius.

RACE 4: Slow work: You Are Genius, Eatons Gold, Cizen Man and Golden Diamond.

RACE 5: Slow work: Black Ghost, Funkadelic, Snaggle Puss, Rin Tin Tin and Super Hard.

RACE 7: Slow work: Kerauno, Golden Brilliant and Astro Fame.

RACE 8: Slow work: Big Ghost.