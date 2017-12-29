Yesterday’s Penang trackwork by this weekend’s runners
WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING TOMORROW
RACE 5: Slow work: Toko * and Sharp Knight *
RACE 6: Slow work: Molly Browne *
RACE 9: Slow work: Zac Gallant H, Rangitaiki * and How Huge *
WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY
RACE 2: Slow work: BM Power * and Colonel Lincoln *
RACE 4: Slow work: Alfraaj *
RACE 6: Slow work: Astro Fame * and Darci Glitter *
RACE 7: Slow work: Aguero *
RACE 8: Slow work: Dark Express * and D'Great Empress *
