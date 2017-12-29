Racing

Yesterday’s Penang trackwork by this weekend’s runners

Former Singapore winner Zac Gallant (No. 12) looked good during his workout at Penang yesterday. TNP FILE PHOTO

Yesterday's Penang trackwork by this weekend's runners

Dec 29, 2017 06:00 am

WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING TOMORROW

RACE 5: Slow work: Toko and Sharp Knight *

RACE 6: Slow work: Molly Browne *

RACE 9: Slow work: Zac Gallant H, Rangitaiki and How Huge *

WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY

RACE 2: Slow work: BM Power and Colonel Lincoln *

RACE 4: Slow work: Alfraaj *

RACE 6: Slow work: Astro Fame and Darci Glitter *

TNP
Racing

Mokastar shines brightly at the trials

RACE 7: Slow work: Aguero *

RACE 8: Slow work: Dark Express and D'Great Empress *

RACE 6: Slow work: Astro Fame * and Darci Glitter *.

RACE 7: Slow work: Aguero *.

RACE 8: Slow work: Dark Express * and D'Great Empress *.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING