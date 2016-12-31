YESTERDAY'S SOUTH AFRICA (FAIRVIEW) RESULTS

E-mail this article

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Twitter

Share on Facebook

RACE 1

1st 3 Flywithwings ($71-$22)

2nd 4 Wicked Lady Jane ($8)

3rd 5 Kirinia ($10)

4th 8 Sketches Of Spain

Forecast $91.

Place Forecast (3-4) $34, (3-5) $34, (4-5) $14.

Tierce $968.

Trio $179.

Quartet No winner ($2328 jackpot carried to next race).

Quadro $317.

Scratching: 14 Strawberry Girl.

RACE 2

1st 6 Lady Willow ($25- $11)

2nd 4 On My Wits Alone ($18)

3rd 2 Quera ($7)

4th 11 Rock Of Victory

Forecast $77.

Place Forecast (4-6) $20, (2-6) $8, (2-4) $19.

Tierce $551.

Trio $105.

Quartet No winner ($4654 jackpot carried to next race).

Quadro $1561.

RACE 3

1st 4 Our Icon ($46-$11)

2nd 2 Imperial Guard ($8)

3rd 1 Cruzcampo ($6)

4th 6 Story Of My Life

Forecast $33.

Place Forecast (2-4) $12, (1-4) $13, (1-2) $6.

Tierce $251.

Trio $19.

Quartet $3809.

Quadro $30.

RACE 4

1st 9 Lunging Leopard ($51-$10)

2nd 1 British Fairy ($5.10)

3rd 2 Bruce's Beauty ($13)

4th 7 Heir To Riches

Forecast $26.

Place Forecast (1-9) $8, (2-9) $15, (1-2) $8.

Tierce $221.

Trio $29.

Quartet $348.

Quadro $83.

Scratching: 3 Dancing Ruga.

RACE 5

1st 4 Juan Two Three ($27-$10)

2nd 3 Sir Duke ($8)

3rd 1 Villa Del Largo ($7)

4th 9 Stratocruiser

Forecast $46.

Place Forecast (3-4) $13, (1-4) $10, (1-3) $9.

Tierce $151. Trio $17.

Quartet No winner ($1098 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $82.

RACE 6

1st 10 Vanda ($25-$12)

2nd 4 Varlotone ($22)

3rd 2 Seattle Burning ($10)

4th 16 Shamal

Forecast $68.

Place Forecast (4-10) $14, (2-10) $10, (2-4) $32.

Tierce $498.

Trio $77.

Quartet No winner ($1936 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro No winner ($1042 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Scratchings: 3 Dancing In The Woods, 14 Rasberry Lips, 17 Argo's Jewel.

RACE 7

1st 6 Inviting Lily ($26-$12)

2nd 4 Matador In Red ($9)

3rd 3 The Stones ($7)

4th 1 All The Bids

Forecast $50.

Place Forecast (4-6) $13, (3-6) $6, (3-4) $9.

Tierce $219.

Trio $34.

Quartet $4520.

Quadro $66.

Scratching: 7 Valmode.

RACE 8

1st 5 Bristol Blue ($49-$16)

2nd 2 Red Hot Lady ($5.10)

3rd 4 Diamond Dynasty ($22)

4th 1 Kellie Firth

Forecast $39.

Place Forecast (2-5) $21, (4-5) $39, (2-4) $47.

Tierce $1696.

Trio $149.

Quartet No winner ($518 jackpot carried forward to next South Africa meeting).

Quadro $335.

Scratching: 7 Olimpic Hall.