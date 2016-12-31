YESTERDAY'S SOUTH AFRICA (FAIRVIEW) RESULTS
RACE 1
1st 3 Flywithwings ($71-$22)
2nd 4 Wicked Lady Jane ($8)
3rd 5 Kirinia ($10)
4th 8 Sketches Of Spain
Forecast $91.
Place Forecast (3-4) $34, (3-5) $34, (4-5) $14.
Tierce $968.
Trio $179.
Quartet No winner ($2328 jackpot carried to next race).
Quadro $317.
Scratching: 14 Strawberry Girl.
RACE 2
1st 6 Lady Willow ($25- $11)
2nd 4 On My Wits Alone ($18)
3rd 2 Quera ($7)
4th 11 Rock Of Victory
Forecast $77.
Place Forecast (4-6) $20, (2-6) $8, (2-4) $19.
Tierce $551.
Trio $105.
Quartet No winner ($4654 jackpot carried to next race).
Quadro $1561.
RACE 3
1st 4 Our Icon ($46-$11)
2nd 2 Imperial Guard ($8)
3rd 1 Cruzcampo ($6)
4th 6 Story Of My Life
Forecast $33.
Place Forecast (2-4) $12, (1-4) $13, (1-2) $6.
Tierce $251.
Trio $19.
Quartet $3809.
Quadro $30.
RACE 4
1st 9 Lunging Leopard ($51-$10)
2nd 1 British Fairy ($5.10)
3rd 2 Bruce's Beauty ($13)
4th 7 Heir To Riches
Forecast $26.
Place Forecast (1-9) $8, (2-9) $15, (1-2) $8.
Tierce $221.
Trio $29.
Quartet $348.
Quadro $83.
Scratching: 3 Dancing Ruga.
RACE 5
1st 4 Juan Two Three ($27-$10)
2nd 3 Sir Duke ($8)
3rd 1 Villa Del Largo ($7)
4th 9 Stratocruiser
Forecast $46.
Place Forecast (3-4) $13, (1-4) $10, (1-3) $9.
Tierce $151. Trio $17.
Quartet No winner ($1098 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $82.
RACE 6
1st 10 Vanda ($25-$12)
2nd 4 Varlotone ($22)
3rd 2 Seattle Burning ($10)
4th 16 Shamal
Forecast $68.
Place Forecast (4-10) $14, (2-10) $10, (2-4) $32.
Tierce $498.
Trio $77.
Quartet No winner ($1936 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro No winner ($1042 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Scratchings: 3 Dancing In The Woods, 14 Rasberry Lips, 17 Argo's Jewel.
RACE 7
1st 6 Inviting Lily ($26-$12)
2nd 4 Matador In Red ($9)
3rd 3 The Stones ($7)
4th 1 All The Bids
Forecast $50.
Place Forecast (4-6) $13, (3-6) $6, (3-4) $9.
Tierce $219.
Trio $34.
Quartet $4520.
Quadro $66.
Scratching: 7 Valmode.
RACE 8
1st 5 Bristol Blue ($49-$16)
2nd 2 Red Hot Lady ($5.10)
3rd 4 Diamond Dynasty ($22)
4th 1 Kellie Firth
Forecast $39.
Place Forecast (2-5) $21, (4-5) $39, (2-4) $47.
Tierce $1696.
Trio $149.
Quartet No winner ($518 jackpot carried forward to next South Africa meeting).
Quadro $335.
Scratching: 7 Olimpic Hall.