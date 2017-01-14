Yesterday's South Africa (Fairview) Results

RACE 1

1st 1 Varonella ($9-$5.10)

2nd 7 Surf's Up ($6)

3rd 8 Cover Page ($15)

4th 3 Blue Castle

Forecast $7. Place Forecast (1-7) $3, (1-8) $10, (7-8) $14. Tierce $55.

Trio $18. Quartet $481. Quadro $39.

Scratching: 4 Bruce's Beauty.

RACE 2

1st 14 Fire Horse ($19-$7)

2nd 11 Oriental Tiger ($10)

3rd 9 Rogue Runner ($11)

4th 10 Pont Du Gard

Forecast $34. Place Forecast (11-14) $11, (9-14) $15, (9-11) $14. Tierce $277. Trio $66. Quartet No winner ($538 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $93.

RACE 3

1st 4 Seattle Burning ($19-$7)

2nd 3 Honest Ally ($7)

3rd 1 Dance In The Woods ($7)

4th 7 Trippvilia

Forecast $27. Place Forecast (3-4) $10, (1-4) $4, (1-3) $7. Tierce $118. Trio $13.

Quartet No winner ($1740 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $167.

RACE 4

1st 16 Gilded Duchess ($852-$104)

2nd 9 Main attraction ($15)

3rd 3 Wicked Lady Jane ($7)

4th 11 Banks Hideal

Forecast $1564. Place Forecast (9-16) $162, (3-16) $119, (3-9) $16. Tierce No winner ($10506 jackpot carried forward to next race). Trio $1010. Quartet No winner ($3420 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro No winner ($1620 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Scratching: 2 Tripolina, 14 Tessa Dubois.

RACE 5

1st 8 Global Express ($70-$15)

2nd 4 Scent ($6)

3rd 3 Dreamforest ($10)

4th 7 Master James

Forecast $39. Place Forecast (4-8) $14, (3-8) $32, (3-4) $6. Tierce $1107.

Trio $67. Quartet No winner ($11442 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $257.

RACE 6

1st 11 Man From Japan ($41-$12)

2nd 13 Sheltering Arms ($50)

3rd 1 Matador In Red ($8)

4th 5 Off To Gaul

Forecast $333. Place Forecast (11-13) $63, (1-11) $18, (1-13) $104. Tierce $7239. Trio $792. Quartet No winner ($31432 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro No winner ($2232 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Scratching: 10 Apoc.

RACE 7

1st 7 Gimme The Stars ($17-$7)

2nd 10 Stir It Up ($39)

3rd 8 En Gee Oh ($8)

4th 6 Chestnut's Champ

Forecast $105. Place Forecast (7-10) $44, (7-8) $7, (8-10) $44. Tierce $1733.

Trio $122. Quartet $48750.

Quadro $518.

RACE 8

1st 2 Star Burst Galaxy ($12-$5.10)

2nd 4 Maverick Girl ($18)

3rd 8 Candy Crush ($16)

4th 7 Harakiri

Forecast $38. Place Forecast (2-4) $20, (2-8) $14, (4-8) $27.

Tierce $617. Trio $158.

Quartet No winner ($2136 jackpot carried forward to next South Africa meeting ).

Quadro $288.