YESTERDAY'S SOUTH AFRICA (FAIRVIEW) RESULTS
RACE 1
1st 5 Coyote Creek ($7-$5.10)
2nd 6 Red October Sky ($20)
3rd 9 Seattle Dragon ($17)
4th 3 Cezar Ritz
Forecast $25.
Place Forecast (5-6) $8, (5-9) $23, (6-9) $184.
Tierce $872.
Trio $564.
Quartet No winner ($910 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $892.
RACE 2
1st 2 Lawdy Miss Clawdy ($27-$14)
2nd 1 Joking ($6)
3rd 3 Smackaroo (No 3rd dividend)
4th 5 I'll Tell Her
Forecast $10.
Tierce $78.
Trio $11.
Quartet $157.
Quadro $6.
Scratching: 7 Sail To Mufti
RACE 3
1st 3 Seattle Flame ($7-$6)
2nd 1 Make It Count ($7)
3rd 4 Trap Lord ($8)
4th 6 Golden Shamrock
Forecast $7.
Place Forecast (1-3) $4, (3-4) $5, (1-4) $8.
Tierce $26.
Trio $12.
Quartet $130.
Quadro $33 .
Scratching: 2 Pinnacle Peak
RACE 4
1st 5 Reasonable Doubt ($26-$7)
2nd 4 Nhlavina ($29)
3rd 1 Tamashi ($7)
4th 2 Perfect Parry
Forecast $190.
Place Forecast (4-5) $38, (1-5) $4, (1-4) $17.
Tierce $1639.
Trio $75.
Quartet No winner ($1774 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $40.
RACE 5
1st 5 Copper Trail ($16-$7)
2nd 9 Silver Blade ($8)
3rd 1 Colonel Bluff ($7)
4th 2 Tough Harry
Forecast $20.
Place Forecast (5-9) $5, (1-5) $4, (1-9) $6.
Tierce $92.
Trio $11.
Quartet $1155.
Quadro $30.
RACE 6
1st 3 Cup Cake ($37-$10)
2nd 6 Star Burst Galaxy ($7)
3rd 9 Peonie Rock ($32)
4th 5 Brown Sugar
Forecast $20.
Place Forecast (3-6) $9, (3-9) $58, (6-9) $18.
Tierce $755.
Trio $107.
Quartet No winner ($722 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $838.
RACE 7
1st 9 Laws Of Succession ($31-$11)
2nd 3 It Is Written ($11)
3rd 6 Stormy Eclipse ($29)
4th 2 True Master
Forecast $36.
Place Forecast (3-9) $19, (6-9) $39, (3-6) $70.
Tierce $2735.
Trio $271.
Quartet No winner ($1998 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $1441.
RACE 8
1st 8 Kungfoofighting ($124-$30)
2nd 2 Cuveo ($52)
3rd 10 Galadriel ($23)
4th 7 Vanda
Forecast $1086.
Place Forecast (2-8) $391, (8-10) $87, (2-10) $261.
Tierce No winner ($6860 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Trio No winner ($4166 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quartet No winner ($3264 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro No winner ($1644 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Scratchings: 12 Rippit Whippet, 14 Caitlin's Answer, 18 Flying Luxmi
RACE 9
1st 8 Classify ($10-$8)
2nd 3 Gimme The Stars ($9)
3rd 10 Imperial Guard ($54)
4th 2 Afrikaburn
Forecast $11.
Place Forecast (3-8) $5, (8-10) $34, (3-10) $84.
Tierce $479.
Trio $458.
Quartet $3729.
Quadro $725.
Result of South Africa Race 10 was not available at press time. For the full results, visit www.tnp.sg