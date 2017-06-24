YESTERDAY'S SOUTH AFRICA (FAIRVIEW) RESULTS

RACE 1

1st 5 Coyote Creek ($7-$5.10)

2nd 6 Red October Sky ($20)

3rd 9 Seattle Dragon ($17)

4th 3 Cezar Ritz

Forecast $25.

Place Forecast (5-6) $8, (5-9) $23, (6-9) $184.

Tierce $872.

Trio $564.

Quartet No winner ($910 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $892.

RACE 2

1st 2 Lawdy Miss Clawdy ($27-$14)

2nd 1 Joking ($6)

3rd 3 Smackaroo (No 3rd dividend)

4th 5 I'll Tell Her

Forecast $10.

Tierce $78.

Trio $11.

Quartet $157.

Quadro $6.

Scratching: 7 Sail To Mufti

RACE 3

1st 3 Seattle Flame ($7-$6)

2nd 1 Make It Count ($7)

3rd 4 Trap Lord ($8)

4th 6 Golden Shamrock

Forecast $7.

Place Forecast (1-3) $4, (3-4) $5, (1-4) $8.

Tierce $26.

Trio $12.

Quartet $130.

Quadro $33 .

Scratching: 2 Pinnacle Peak

RACE 4

1st 5 Reasonable Doubt ($26-$7)

2nd 4 Nhlavina ($29)

3rd 1 Tamashi ($7)

4th 2 Perfect Parry

Forecast $190.

Place Forecast (4-5) $38, (1-5) $4, (1-4) $17.

Tierce $1639.

Trio $75.

Quartet No winner ($1774 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $40.

RACE 5

1st 5 Copper Trail ($16-$7)

2nd 9 Silver Blade ($8)

3rd 1 Colonel Bluff ($7)

4th 2 Tough Harry

Forecast $20.

Place Forecast (5-9) $5, (1-5) $4, (1-9) $6.

Tierce $92.

Trio $11.

Quartet $1155.

Quadro $30.

RACE 6

1st 3 Cup Cake ($37-$10)

2nd 6 Star Burst Galaxy ($7)

3rd 9 Peonie Rock ($32)

4th 5 Brown Sugar

Forecast $20.

Place Forecast (3-6) $9, (3-9) $58, (6-9) $18.

Tierce $755.

Trio $107.

Quartet No winner ($722 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $838.

RACE 7

1st 9 Laws Of Succession ($31-$11)

2nd 3 It Is Written ($11)

3rd 6 Stormy Eclipse ($29)

4th 2 True Master

Forecast $36.

Place Forecast (3-9) $19, (6-9) $39, (3-6) $70.

Tierce $2735.

Trio $271.

Quartet No winner ($1998 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $1441.

RACE 8

1st 8 Kungfoofighting ($124-$30)

2nd 2 Cuveo ($52)

3rd 10 Galadriel ($23)

4th 7 Vanda

Forecast $1086.

Place Forecast (2-8) $391, (8-10) $87, (2-10) $261.

Tierce No winner ($6860 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Trio No winner ($4166 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quartet No winner ($3264 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro No winner ($1644 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Scratchings: 12 Rippit Whippet, 14 Caitlin's Answer, 18 Flying Luxmi

RACE 9

1st 8 Classify ($10-$8)

2nd 3 Gimme The Stars ($9)

3rd 10 Imperial Guard ($54)

4th 2 Afrikaburn

Forecast $11.

Place Forecast (3-8) $5, (8-10) $34, (3-10) $84.

Tierce $479.

Trio $458.

Quartet $3729.

Quadro $725.

Result of South Africa Race 10 was not available at press time. For the full results, visit www.tnp.sg