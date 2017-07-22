Yesterday's South Africa (Fairview) results

RACE 1:

1st 5 In Tandem ($48-$14) 2nd 2 No Green Stars ($17) 3rd 14 Game Girl ($9) 4th 3 Mamba Mania

Forecast $81. Place Forecast (2-5) $26, (5-14) $36, (2-14) $39. Tierce $2404.

Trio $376. Quartet No winner ($3200 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $1087.

Scratching: 13 Tiger Star

RACE 2:

1st 9 Veeipee Club ($34-$8) 2nd 1 Admiral's Sword ($10) 3rd 5 Romano ($20) 4th 6 Seattle Dragon

Forecast $64. Place Forecast (1-9) $14, (5-9) $43, (1-5) $36. Tierce $2667.

Trio $223. Quartet No winner ($15384 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $289.

RACE 3:

1st 1 Astisia ($52-$16) 2nd 11 Smart Suzy ($6) 3rd 5 Klawerkate ($8) 4th 2 Burning mist

Forecast $42. PlaceForecast (1-11) $16, (1-5) $13, (5-11) $12. Tierce $541. Trio $70. Quartet $2594. Quadro $114.

Scratching: 9 Seattle Gem

RACE 4:

1st 5 Easy Street ($15-$7) 2nd 6 Zevenastic ($17) 3rd 3 Villa Del Largo ($13) 4th 2 Normanz

Forecast $44. Place Forecast (5-6) $15, (3-5) $15, (3-6) $32. Tierce $519. Trio $137. Quartet $1021. Quadro $175.

RACE 5:

1st 6 Let Her Fly ($61-$20) 2nd 7 Coastal Spell ($7) 3rd 4 La Rebel ($14) 4th 3 Leopard Orchid

Forecast $81. Place Forecast (6-7) $26, (4-6) $41, (4-7) $19. Tierce No winner ($2488 jackpot carried forward to next race). Trio $184. Quartet No winner ($290 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro No winner ($1512 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Scratchings: 1 Oklahoma Sky, 10 Candy Crush

RACE 6:

1st 4 Beataboutthebush ($16-$7) 2nd 9 Span Die Seile ($26) 3rd 5 Crackpot ($12) 4th 7 Trini's Colateral

Forecast $88. Place Forecast (4-9) $27, (4-5) $11, (5-9) $48. Tierce $679. Trio $127. Quartet No winner ($1098 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $2236.

Scratchings: 16 Star Burst Galaxy, 17 Kissimmee

RACE 7:

1st 2 Classify ($10-$6) 2nd 8 Kiss Me Hardy ($24) 3rd 4 Eternal Jet ($13) 4th 6 Green Lantern

Forecast $64. Place Forecast (2-8) $16, (2-4) $8, (4-8) $77. Tierce $574. Trio $96. Quartet No winner ($4468 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $59.