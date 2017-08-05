YESTERDAY'S SOUTH AFRICA (FAIRVIEW) RESULTS

E-mail this article

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Twitter

Share on Facebook

RACE 1

1st 1 Colonel Bluff ($18-$7)

2nd 8 Chappaquiddick ($34)

3rd 5 Colorado Rose ($6)

4th 7 Cadillac Jack

Forecast $203. PlaceForecast (1-8) $44, (1-5) $3, (5-8) $20. Tierce $1625. Trio $96. Quartet No winner ($7594 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $249.

RACE 2

1st 5 Dorman ($11-$7)

2nd 2 Western Officer ($10)

3rd 8 Perfect Peace ($7)

4th 12 Flamingo Vlei

Forecast $19. PlaceForecast (2-5) $9, (5-8) $4, (2-8) $10. Tierce $53.

Trio $15. Quartet $315. Quadro $10.

Scratchings: 3 Amstrong's Boy, 4 Mr Fire Eyes

RACE 3

1st 3 Kiftsgate ($15-$9)

2nd 6 Cloud Atlas ($12)

3rd 1 Le Harve (No 3rd dividend)

4th 2 Fort Winter Forecast $12. Tierce $78. Trio $21.

Quartet $183. Quadro $9 .

RACE 4

1st 7 Kungfoofighting ($57-$20)

2nd 10 Helen's Bay ($12)

3rd 11 Maria Estella ($34)

4th 14 Night At The Proms

Forecast $195 PlaceForecast (7-10) $52, (7-11) $53, (10-11) $77.

Tierce No winner ($3226 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Trio $589. Quartet No winner ($386 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro No winner ($838 jackpot carried forward to next race). Scratching: 1 Miss Aphrodite

RACE 5

1st 1 Tevez ($12-$6)

2nd 10 Vous Et Var ($12)

3rd 4 Villa Del Largo ($11)

4th 3 Normanz

Forecast $35. PlaceForecast (1-10) $16, (1-4) $8 , (4-10) $20. Tierce $304. Trio $63. Quartet No winner ($1028 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $103.

RACE 6

1st 5 Arctic Blast ($21-$7)

2nd 6 Ante Omnia ($17)

3rd 4 Battle Creek ($8)

4th 2 Kir Royale

Forecast $87. PlaceForecast (5-6) $21, (4-5) $7, (4-6) $14. Tierce $436. Trio $44. Quartet No winner ($3274 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $95.

RACE 7

1st 4 Northern Ballet ($11-$7)

2nd 7 Tiffindell ($9)

3rd 1 Crackpot ($5.10)

4th 3 Sanctuary

Forecast $12. Place Forecast (4-7) $5, (1-4) $6, (1-7) $8. Tierce $50

Trio $10 Quartet $183. Quadro $16.