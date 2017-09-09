Yesterday’s south africa (fairview) results

RACE 1

1st 1 Seattle Spell ($13-$7)

2nd 9 Highland Captain ($9)

3rd 5 Big Three ($10)

4th 12 Irish Brave

Forecast $20. PlaceForecast (1-9) $7, (1-5) $7, (5-9) $12. Tierce $165. Trio $40.

Quartet No winner ($950 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $334.

Scratching: 7 Benchmark

RACE 2

1st 6 Fritz Nobis ($13-$5.10)

2nd 8 Paper Town ($26)

3rd 11 Piera ($13)

4th 9 Ricketee

Forecast $101. PlaceForecast (6-8) $20, (6-11) $12, (8-11) $62. Tierce $1789. Trio $440. Quartet No winner ($3766 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $677.

Scratching: 5 Pick Again

RACE 3

1st 11 Boxley ($10-$6)

2nd 6 Burning Mist ($7)

3rd 8 Profs Pet ($23)

4th 7 Cherika

Forecast $10. PlaceForecast (6-11) $5, (8-11) $13, (6-8) $26. Tierce $130. Trio $57.

Quartet No winner ($4974 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro No winner ($822 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Scratchings: 2 Strawberry Girl, 3 Cover Page, 12 Chestnut's Halo, 14 Party Countess

RACE 4

1st 3 Zip Line ($35-$13)

2nd 7 Rock Me Var ($18)

3rd 2 Flight Captain ($11)

4th 9 Fire In The Belly

Forecast $115. PlaceForecast (3-7) $38, (2-3) $25, (2-7) $24. Tierce $935. Trio $268.

Quartet No winner ($8502 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $530

Scratching: 14 Fire Horse