Yesterday’s south africa (fairview) results
RACE 1
1st 1 Seattle Spell ($13-$7)
2nd 9 Highland Captain ($9)
3rd 5 Big Three ($10)
4th 12 Irish Brave
Forecast $20. PlaceForecast (1-9) $7, (1-5) $7, (5-9) $12. Tierce $165. Trio $40.
Quartet No winner ($950 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $334.
Scratching: 7 Benchmark
RACE 2
1st 6 Fritz Nobis ($13-$5.10)
2nd 8 Paper Town ($26)
3rd 11 Piera ($13)
4th 9 Ricketee
Forecast $101. PlaceForecast (6-8) $20, (6-11) $12, (8-11) $62. Tierce $1789. Trio $440. Quartet No winner ($3766 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $677.
Scratching: 5 Pick Again
RACE 3
1st 11 Boxley ($10-$6)
2nd 6 Burning Mist ($7)
3rd 8 Profs Pet ($23)
4th 7 Cherika
Forecast $10. PlaceForecast (6-11) $5, (8-11) $13, (6-8) $26. Tierce $130. Trio $57.
Quartet No winner ($4974 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro No winner ($822 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Scratchings: 2 Strawberry Girl, 3 Cover Page, 12 Chestnut's Halo, 14 Party Countess
RACE 4
1st 3 Zip Line ($35-$13)
2nd 7 Rock Me Var ($18)
3rd 2 Flight Captain ($11)
4th 9 Fire In The Belly
Forecast $115. PlaceForecast (3-7) $38, (2-3) $25, (2-7) $24. Tierce $935. Trio $268.
Quartet No winner ($8502 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $530
Scratching: 14 Fire Horse
Results of South Africa Races 5 to 7 were not available at press time. For the full results, visit www.tnp.sg