Yesterday's South Africa (Fairview) results

RACE 1

1st 1 No Green Stars ($41-$13) 2nd 11 Goddess Aurelia ($14) 3rd 3 Insinya ($65) 4th 4 Kounia Bella

Forecast $81 PlaceForecast (1-11) $22, (1-3) $80, (3-11) $108 Tierce No winner ($3034 jackpot carried forward to next race) Trio $2012 Quartet No winner ($990 jackpot carried forward to next race) Quadro No winner ($890 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Scratchings: 17 Dusk Beauty, 18 Espera

RACE 2

1st 8 Bruce's Beauty ($425-$64) 2nd 4 Handsome Henry ($9) 3rd 1 Buck

Eye ($6) 4th 5 Rule The World

Forecast $342 PlaceForecast (4-8) $60, (1-8) $72, (1-4) $8 Tierce $14602 Trio $425 Quartet No winner ($2240 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Quadro $837

RACE 3

1st 10 Giovanna ($41-$17) 2nd 11 Gitango Tonight ($11) 3rd 3 Equestris ($10) 4th 13 Albertina

Forecast $90 PlaceForecast (10-11) $31, (3-10) $17, (3-11) $15 Tierce $1167 Trio $146 Quartet No winner ($3242 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Quadro No winner ($602 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Scratchings: 15 Data Link, 16 Nanna's Rock, 17 Seattle Gift

RACE 4

1st 2 Olympic Power ($21-$9) 2nd 9 Oasis Queen ($16) 3rd 8 Seattle Swing ($11) 4th 1 All The Bids

Forecast $53 PlaceForecast (2-9) $25, (2-8) $5, (8-9) $33 Tierce $629 Trio $69

Quartet No winner ($4546 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Quadro $145

RACE 5

1st 2 Chit Chat ($26-$8) 2nd 7 Van Dam's Force ($19) 3rd 5 Golden Crisp ($15) 4th 4 Chisanyama

Forecast $116 PlaceForecast (2-7) $21, (2-5) $15, (5-7) $37 Tierce $1949

Trio $195 Quartet $14156 Quadro $181

RACE 6

1st 9 Arctic Blast ($14-$7) 2nd 7 Trouble Maker ($15) 3rd 10 Le Harve ($6)

4th 4 Kimberley Club

Forecast $17 Place Forecast (7-9) $9, (9-10) $8, (7-10) $11 Tierce $112

Trio $24 Quartet No winner ($474 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Quadro $68

Scratchings: 2 Zip Line, 6 Kingoftheworld

RACE 7

1st 7 Favour's Pride ($57-$11) 2nd 4 Vous Et Var ($6) 3rd 3 Sir Duke ($6)

4th 6 Miracle Bureau

Forecast $24 PlaceForecast (4-7) $8, (3-7) $12, (3-4) $4 Tierce $350 Trio $28

Quartet $1305 Quadro $28

Scratching: 8 Varonella