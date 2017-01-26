YESTERDAY’S SOUTH AFRICA (FAIRVIEW) RESULTS

RACE 1

1st 4 Give It Away ($11-$7) 2nd 8 Latenitefever ($39) 3rd 7 Mystery King ($23) 4th 9 Vida Fella

Forecast $137. Place Forecast (4-8) $35, (4-7) $15, (7-8) $75. Tierce $1201. Trio $772. Quartet No winner ($258 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro No winner ($1122 jackpot carried forward to next race).

RACE 2

1st 5 Time Tripper ($15-$7) 2nd 4 Erica ($21) 3rd 12 Nine West ($6) 4th 3 Roy's Butterfly

Forecast $51. Place Forecast (4-5) $20, (5-12) $4, (4-12) $16. Tierce $190. Trio $29. Quartet No winner ($1296 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $90.

RACE 3

1st 1 Irish Grey ($17-$6) 2nd 4 Nacre ($14) 3rd 3 Wicked Lady Jane ($8)

4th 12 Rebecca Rolfe

Forecast $38. Place Forecast (1-4) $17, (1-3) $8, (3-4) $12. Tierce $109.

Trio $19. Quartet $1753. Quadro $324.

RACE 4

1st 16 Talca ($341-$61) 2nd 14 For Luck Sake ($36) 3rd 7 Sudden Surprise ($16)

4th 15 Rock Of Victory

Forecast $5110.

Place Forecast (14-16) $799, (7-16) $239, (7-14) $141. Tierce No winner ($4566 jackpot carried forward to next race). Trio No winner ($3194 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quartet No winner ($722 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro No winner ($1286 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Scratchings: 4 Soviet Cosmonaut, 18 Chelsea.

RACE 5

1st 6 Lord Windermere ($16-$7) 2nd 5 Impressionist ($22) 3rd 7 Flying Fool ($19) 4th 9 Knight Of Glory

Forecast $78. Place Forecast (5-6) $35, (6-7) $25, (5-7) $55.

Tierce $1679. Trio $555.

Quartet No winner ($1010 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $705.

Scratching: 11 Gallactic Thunde.

RACE 6

1st 8 Golden Crisp ($67-$17) 2nd 6 Victoria College ($7) 3rd 5 Van Dam's Force ($9) 4th 11 Seventh Sister

Forecast $28. Place Forecast (6-8) $13, (5-8) $37, (5-6) $9. Tierce $787.

Trio $65. Quartet No winner ($1918 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro No winner ($1394 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Scratching: 12 Samiam.