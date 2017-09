Yesterday's South Africa (Fairview) results

RACE 1

1st 1 Mambo Tango ($10-$7)

2nd 12 Ricketee ($8)

3rd 2 Big Three ($8)

4th 10 Noordhoek Player

Forecast $12 PlaceForecast (1-12) $6, (1-2) $6, (2-12) $8 Tierce $34 Trio $11 Quartet $571 Quadro $63

Scratching: 6 Phantom's Charm

RACE 2

1st 5 Silva Key ($45-$12)

2nd 7 Meritocracy ($9)

3rd 9 Fashion Secret ($26)

4th 10 Maria Estella

Forecast $33 PlaceForecast (5-7) $11, (5-9) $71, (7-9) $30 Tierce $2344 Trio $225 Quartet No winner ($470 jackpot carried to next race). Quadro No winner ($620 jackpot carried to next race).

Scratching: 12 Gift Of Gold

RACE 3

1st 4 Dusk Beauty ($217-$37)

2nd 12 Burning Mist ($7)

3rd 7 Limerick Ridge ($30)

4th 1 Bring Me More

Forecast $59 PlaceForecast (4-12) $23, (4-7) $94, (7-12) $26

Tierce No winner ($5768 jackpot carried to next race). Trio $519 Quartet No winner ($1044 jackpot carried to next race). Quadro $1829

Scratching: 13 Joking Dice

RACE 4

1st 1 Tin Soldier ($13-$8)

2nd 3 Warrior Poet ($14)

3rd 2 Zama ($30)

4th 4 Red Special

Forecast $26 PlaceForecast (1-3) $12, (1-2) $23, (2-3) $42 Tierce $499 Trio $114 Quartet $1412 Quadro $153

Scratchings: 14 Talca, 15 Beautiful Flautist

RACE 5

1st 2 Seattle Flame ($15-$7)

2nd 6 Bongo Dance ($40)

3rd 3 Copper Trail ($17)

4th 7 Fritz Nobis

Forecast $144 PlaceForecast (2-6) $43, (2-3) $11, (3-6) $98 Tierce $1544 Trio $389 Quartet No winner ($1496 jackpot carried to next race). Quadro $367