Yesterday's South Africa (Fairview) results
RACE 1
1st 1 Fort Viva ($9-$6)
2nd 3 Highland Spring ($6)
3rd 6 Swashbuckler ($7)
4th 4 Pondicherri
Forecast $10 PlaceForecast (1-3) $4, (1-6) $7, (3-6) $5 Tierce $55 Trio $15
Quartet $84 Quadro $9
RACE 2
1st 4 Desert Chief ($59-$17)
2nd 3 Doublemint ($8)
3rd 2 Captain's Charm (No 3rd dividend)
4th 1 Seattle Flame
Forecast $43 Tierce $463 Trio $46
Quartet $1588 Quadro $8
RACE 3
1st 2 Insinya ($47-$12)
2nd 9 Love Talk ($6)
2nd 15 Bullion Babe ($17)
4th 10 La Girona
Forecast (2-9) $14, (2-15) $54
PlaceForecast (2-9) $11, (2-15) $28, (9-15) $18 Tierce (2-9-15) $2821, (2-15-9) No winner Trio $147 Quartet No winner ($168 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $391
Scratchings: 3 Junta, 5 Mermaid Siren, 6 Balclutha, 7 Curved Light 8 Nicole, 17 Sport Chic
RACE 4
1st 1 Harvey Spector ($34-$10)
2nd 11 Tin Tan ($6)
3rd 4 Pick Again ($8)
4th 3 Perfect Peace
Forecast $23 PlaceForecast (1-11) $12, (1-4) $11, (4-11) $8 Tierce $264
Trio $59 Quartet $458 Quadro $71
Scratchings: 9 King Of Fortune, 10 I'll Tell Her, 12 Zalika
RACE 5
1st 16 Mega Scene ($11-$8)
2nd 2 Limerick Ridge ($7)
3rd 5 Tara's Gold ($6)
4th 3 Storyfields
Forecast $10 PlaceForecast (2-16) $4, (5-16) $5, (2-5) $7 Tierce $26
Trio $11 Quartet $77 Quadro $10
Scratchings: 1 Daring Miss, 6 Pepper Dust, 10 Burgee, 11 Christmas Cracker, 13 Gold Dawn, 14 Hashtagselfie, 15 Horse Haizi, 18 Seattle Splendour
RACE 6
1st 3 Magic Sailor ($14-$6)
2nd 9 Le Grand Rouge ($15)
3rd 15 In Rem ($47)
4th 4 Baahir
Forecast $49 PlaceForecast (3-9) $15, (3-15) $50, (9-15) $104
Tierce $2331 Trio $626 Quartet No winner ($454 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $637
Scratchings: 1 Captain Marooned, 2 Hot N Hazy, 5 Make It Count, 8 Bright Flame, 14 Buckinghampshire
RACE 7
1st 1 Rock Of Africa ($11-$6)
2nd 4 Lord Windermere ($9)
3rd 10 Trap Lord ($16)
4th 6 Flight Captain
Forecast $16 PlaceForecast (1-4) $8, (1-10) $10, (4-10) $14 Tierce $174
Trio $43 Quartet $1258 Quadro $40
Scratchings: 3 Omega Onslaught, 9 Oriental Tiger, 12 Winter Trade
