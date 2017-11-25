yesterday's south africa (fairview) results

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 1 Come On Inn ($22-$8)

2nd 3 Storyfields ($12)

3rd 15 Seattle Splendour ($68)

4th 2 Cover Page

Forecast $85 PlaceForecast (1-3) $15, (1-15) $92, (3-15) $297

Tierce $2050

Trio No winner ($2626 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quartet No winner ($1170 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro No winner ($1712 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Scratching: 11 Estimet

RACE 2

1st 1 Wish To Land ($15-$9)

2nd 2 Ratso Rizzo ($8)

3rd 8 Supreme Sword ($5.10)

3rd 10 Cezar Ritz ($13)

Forecast $10 PlaceForecast (1-2) $9, (1-8) $5, (1-10) $10, (2-8) $4, (2-10) $12, (8-10) $21

Tierce (1-2-8) $28, (1-2-10) $93

Trio (1-2-8) $21, (1-2-10) $63

Quartet No winner ($1514 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $210

Scratchings: 15 John In Flight, 16 Swordofthespirit, 17 The Dictator

RACE 3

1st 11 Piera ($13-$8)

2nd 4 Mamba Mania ($8)

3rd 3 Ginger Rose ($9)

4th 9 Data Link

Forecast $17

PlaceForecast (4-11) $5, (3-11) $10, (3-4) $11

Tierce $78 Trio $33

Quartet $840 Quadro $11

RACE 4

1st 2 Desert Wisdom ($35-$10)

2nd 8 Quid Rides ($8)

3rd 6 Seattle Swing ($7)

4th 4 Captain's Vista

Forecast $34 PlaceForecast (2-8) $8, (2-6) $7, (6-8) $9

Tierce $110 Trio $27

Quartet No winner ($180 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $32

Scratching: 3 Thirtytwo Squadron, 11 Bruce's Beauty

RACE 5

1st 5 For Luck Sake ($125-$24)

2nd 9 Bah ($15)

3rd 4 Perfect Tale ($6)

4th 3 Valentinik

Forecast $212

PlaceForecast (5-9) $43, (4-5) $17, (4-9) $8

Tierce $4746 Trio $100

Quartet No winner ($458 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $190

RACE 6

1st 2 Coastal Spell ($12-$7)

2nd 4 Minds Eye ($10)

3rd 1 Katies Jay ($8)

4th 7 Rocksette

Forecast $20 PlaceForecast (2-4) $6, (1-2) $6, (1-4) $14

Tierce $70

Trio $21

Quartet $186

Quadro $13