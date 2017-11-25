yesterday's south africa (fairview) results
RACE 1
1st 1 Come On Inn ($22-$8)
2nd 3 Storyfields ($12)
3rd 15 Seattle Splendour ($68)
4th 2 Cover Page
Forecast $85 PlaceForecast (1-3) $15, (1-15) $92, (3-15) $297
Tierce $2050
Trio No winner ($2626 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quartet No winner ($1170 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro No winner ($1712 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Scratching: 11 Estimet
RACE 2
1st 1 Wish To Land ($15-$9)
2nd 2 Ratso Rizzo ($8)
3rd 8 Supreme Sword ($5.10)
3rd 10 Cezar Ritz ($13)
Forecast $10 PlaceForecast (1-2) $9, (1-8) $5, (1-10) $10, (2-8) $4, (2-10) $12, (8-10) $21
Tierce (1-2-8) $28, (1-2-10) $93
Trio (1-2-8) $21, (1-2-10) $63
Quartet No winner ($1514 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $210
Scratchings: 15 John In Flight, 16 Swordofthespirit, 17 The Dictator
RACE 3
1st 11 Piera ($13-$8)
2nd 4 Mamba Mania ($8)
3rd 3 Ginger Rose ($9)
4th 9 Data Link
Forecast $17
PlaceForecast (4-11) $5, (3-11) $10, (3-4) $11
Tierce $78 Trio $33
Quartet $840 Quadro $11
RACE 4
1st 2 Desert Wisdom ($35-$10)
2nd 8 Quid Rides ($8)
3rd 6 Seattle Swing ($7)
4th 4 Captain's Vista
Forecast $34 PlaceForecast (2-8) $8, (2-6) $7, (6-8) $9
Tierce $110 Trio $27
Quartet No winner ($180 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $32
Scratching: 3 Thirtytwo Squadron, 11 Bruce's Beauty
RACE 5
1st 5 For Luck Sake ($125-$24)
2nd 9 Bah ($15)
3rd 4 Perfect Tale ($6)
4th 3 Valentinik
Forecast $212
PlaceForecast (5-9) $43, (4-5) $17, (4-9) $8
Tierce $4746 Trio $100
Quartet No winner ($458 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $190
RACE 6
1st 2 Coastal Spell ($12-$7)
2nd 4 Minds Eye ($10)
3rd 1 Katies Jay ($8)
4th 7 Rocksette
Forecast $20 PlaceForecast (2-4) $6, (1-2) $6, (1-4) $14
Tierce $70
Trio $21
Quartet $186
Quadro $13
