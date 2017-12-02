Yesterday's South Africa (Fairview) results
RACE 1
1st 6 Watsonia ($15-$8)2nd 5 Supa Smart ($11)
3rd 3 Miss International (No 3rd dividend)
4th 2 Lateral's Flash
Forecast $9 Tierce $47 Trio $10 Quartet $143 Quadro $16
RACE 2
1st 5 Rule One ($112-$13)
2nd 2 Burnt Rock ($11)
3rd 4 No Fly Zone ($43)
4th 10 Tin Tan
Forecast $411 PlaceForecast (2-5) $41, (4-5) $76, (2-4) $130
Tierce No winner ($8784 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Trio No winner ($2448 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quartet No winner ($974 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro No winner ($1154 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Scratchings: 3 Count Nu, 6 John In Flight
RACE 3
1st 5 Silver Goblet ($11-$7)
2nd 9 Straw Rum ($12)
3rd 8 Grizabell ($21)
4th 2 Great Sound
Forecast $23
PlaceForecast (5-9) $8, (5-8) $12, (8-9) $40 Tierce $397 Trio $155
Quartet No winner ($1564 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $1644
Scratching: 4 Stavros Christos
RACE 4
1st 6 Widow's Lamp ($16-$11)
2nd 9 Gitango Tonight ($17)
3rd 12 Giovanna ($28)
4th 7 Precious Pansy
Forecast $55
PlaceForecast (6-9) $17, (6-12) $59, (9-12) $69
Tierce $3550
Trio $1285
Quartet No winner ($2442 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $955
RACE 5
1st 8 Koncealed ($71-$13)
2nd 11 Apoc ($39)
3rd 6 Baffert ($9)
4th 10 Emerald Island
Forecast $415 PlaceForecast (8-11) $144, (6-8) $21, (6-11) $72
Tierce No winner ($6728 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Trio No winner ($2758 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quartet No winner ($6392 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $1021
Scratching: 4 Mr Jay
RACE 6
1st 9 Trees Of Green ($38-$10)
2nd 2 Lord Marshal ($7)
3rd 7 Western Wu ($10)
4th 3 Rahvar
Forecast $39 PlaceForecast (2-9) $9, (7-9) $13, (2-7) $10
Tierce $705 Trio $116 Quartet $2049
Quadro $34
Scratching: 6 Frederick Fox
RACE 7
1st 7 Omega Onslaught ($31-$8)
2nd 5 Olympian ($11)
2nd 9 Anglet ($34)
4th 1 Captain Alfredo
Forecast (5-7) $33, (7-9) $76
PlaceForecast (5-7) $20, (7-9) $26, (5-9) $30 Tierce (7-5-9) $814, (7-9-5) $814 Trio $669 Quartet No winner ($174 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro No winner ($584 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Scratching: 4 Exelero
RACE 8
1st 5 Kimberley Club ($17-$6)
2nd 3 Heracles ($10)
3rd 7 Leo Zodiac ($38)
4th 4 Bright Flame
Forecast $36 PlaceForecast (3-5) $8, (5-7) $26, (3-7) $39
Tierce $1026 Trio $352
Quartet No winner ($1082 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting).
Quadro $388
