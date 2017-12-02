Yesterday's South Africa (Fairview) results

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 6 Watsonia ($15-$8)2nd 5 Supa Smart ($11)

3rd 3 Miss International (No 3rd dividend)

4th 2 Lateral's Flash

Forecast $9 Tierce $47 Trio $10 Quartet $143 Quadro $16

RACE 2

1st 5 Rule One ($112-$13)

2nd 2 Burnt Rock ($11)

3rd 4 No Fly Zone ($43)

4th 10 Tin Tan

Forecast $411 PlaceForecast (2-5) $41, (4-5) $76, (2-4) $130

Tierce No winner ($8784 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Trio No winner ($2448 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quartet No winner ($974 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro No winner ($1154 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Scratchings: 3 Count Nu, 6 John In Flight

RACE 3

1st 5 Silver Goblet ($11-$7)

2nd 9 Straw Rum ($12)

3rd 8 Grizabell ($21)

4th 2 Great Sound

Forecast $23

PlaceForecast (5-9) $8, (5-8) $12, (8-9) $40 Tierce $397 Trio $155

Quartet No winner ($1564 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $1644

Scratching: 4 Stavros Christos

RACE 4

1st 6 Widow's Lamp ($16-$11)

2nd 9 Gitango Tonight ($17)

3rd 12 Giovanna ($28)

4th 7 Precious Pansy

Forecast $55

PlaceForecast (6-9) $17, (6-12) $59, (9-12) $69

Tierce $3550

Trio $1285

Quartet No winner ($2442 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $955

RACE 5

1st 8 Koncealed ($71-$13)

2nd 11 Apoc ($39)

3rd 6 Baffert ($9)

4th 10 Emerald Island

Forecast $415 PlaceForecast (8-11) $144, (6-8) $21, (6-11) $72

Tierce No winner ($6728 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Trio No winner ($2758 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quartet No winner ($6392 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $1021

Scratching: 4 Mr Jay

RACE 6

1st 9 Trees Of Green ($38-$10)

2nd 2 Lord Marshal ($7)

3rd 7 Western Wu ($10)

4th 3 Rahvar

Forecast $39 PlaceForecast (2-9) $9, (7-9) $13, (2-7) $10

Tierce $705 Trio $116 Quartet $2049

Quadro $34

Scratching: 6 Frederick Fox

RACE 7

1st 7 Omega Onslaught ($31-$8)

2nd 5 Olympian ($11)

2nd 9 Anglet ($34)

4th 1 Captain Alfredo

Forecast (5-7) $33, (7-9) $76

PlaceForecast (5-7) $20, (7-9) $26, (5-9) $30 Tierce (7-5-9) $814, (7-9-5) $814 Trio $669 Quartet No winner ($174 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro No winner ($584 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Scratching: 4 Exelero

RACE 8

1st 5 Kimberley Club ($17-$6)

2nd 3 Heracles ($10)

3rd 7 Leo Zodiac ($38)

4th 4 Bright Flame

Forecast $36 PlaceForecast (3-5) $8, (5-7) $26, (3-7) $39

Tierce $1026 Trio $352

Quartet No winner ($1082 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting).

Quadro $388