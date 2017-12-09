Yesterday's South Africa (Fairview) results

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 9 Bullion Babe ($17-$7)

2nd 6 Storyfields ($9)

3rd 1 Nicole ($7)

4th 12 Sweet Aroma Forecast $18 PlaceForecast (6-9) $6, (1-9) $3, (1-6) $12 Tierce $55 Trio $13 Quartet No winner ($880 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $230

Scratchings: 4 Estimet, 10 Sixtythree

RACE 2

1st 1 Curved Light ($11-$5.10)

2nd 11 Gold Dawn ($39)

3rd 6 Limerick Ridge ($9)

4th 3 Seattle Lily Forecast $90 PlaceForecast (1-11) $34, (1-6) $15, (6-11) $100 Tierce $1194 Trio $195

Quartet No winner ($1746 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $230

RACE 3

1st 8 Baahir ($24-$8)

2nd 3 Flight Captain ($9)

3rd 7 Soviet Cosmonaut ($20)

4th 6 Trouble Maker Forecast $21 PlaceForecast (3-8) $8, (7-8) $18, (3-7) $23 Tierce $230 Trio $65 Quartet No winner ($4216 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $175

RACE 4

1st 1 Suave ($14-$5.10)

2nd 12 Irish Brave ($59)

3rd 7 Green Field ($9)

4th 9 Tombodi Forecast $189 PlaceForecast (1-12) $62, (1-7) $7, (7-12) $73 Tierce No winner ($5346 jackpot carried forward to next race). Trio $534

Quartet No winner ($8184 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro No winner ($2210 jackpot carried forward to next race).

RACE 5

1st 5 Cape Rebel ($16-$5.10)

2nd 7 Bollemakiesie ($11)

3rd 1 Green Lantern ($11)

4th 6 Copper Trail Forecast $33 PlaceForecast (5-7) $8, (1-5) $9, (1-7) $19 Tierce $268 Trio $51 Quartet $1005 Quadro $64

RACE 6

1st 8 Red Granite ($153-$36)

2nd 3 Star Burst Galaxy ($6)

3rd 2 Beataboutthebush ($7)

4th 1 Peach Delight Forecast $101 PlaceForecast (3-8) $32, (2-8) $28, (2-3) $4 Tierce $664 Trio $58

Quartet No winner ($1270 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $71

RACE 7

1st 5 Scent ($42-$10)

2nd 3 Road To Indy ($9)

3rd 4 Masterly ($29)

4th 2 Laws Of Succession

Forecast $45 PlaceForecast (3-5) $13, (4-5) $37, (3-4) $33 Tierce $1405

Trio $239 Quartet No winner ($3250 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $137

RACE 8

1st 2 Plano ($22-$9)

2nd 10 Quid Rides ($12)

3rd 11 Captain Disko ($40)

4th 5 Aqua Blue Forecast $40 PlaceForecast (2-10) $17, (2-11) $54, (10-11) $48 Tierce $4856 Trio $443

Quartet No winner ($7294 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting).

Quadro $945