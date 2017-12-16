Yesterday’s South Africa (Fairview) results

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 2 Born A Bully ($48-$18)

2nd 1 Alfeo ($10) 3rd 5 Speed Flyer (No 3rd dividend) 4th 7 Supa Smart Forecast $21 PlaceForecast (Refund) Tierce $636

Trio $47 Quartet $1620 Quadro $13 Scratching: 6 Domremy

RACE 2

1st 3 Overdose ($9-$6) 2nd 6 Pondicherri ($10) 3rd 2 Clayton (No 3rd dividend) 4th 4 Highland Spring Forecast $10

PlaceForecast (Refund)

Tierce $39 Trio $18 Quartet $55 Quadro $5 Scratching: 5 Noordhoek Player

RACE 3

1st 5 Sir Cliff ($21-$8) 2nd 2 Green Field ($6) 3rd 3 State Capture ($16) 4th 8 Mr Hardy

Forecast $9 PlaceForecast (2-5) $5, (3-5) $22, (2-3) $10

Tierce $256 Trio $44

Quartet No winner ($530 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $45

RACE 4

1st 7 What A Player ($14-$6)

2nd 10 Sing And Dance ($15)

3rd 6 Leaps And Bounds ($9)

4th 9 Albertina Forecast $36

PlaceForecast (7-10) $12, (6-7) $6, (6-10) $18 Tierce $233

Trio $44 Quartet No winner ($962 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $121

Scratching: 14 Christmas Cracker

RACE 5

1st 6 Divar ($98-$22) 2nd 2 The Cat ($24) 3rd 7 Ante Omnia ($7) 4th 11 Rule The World

Forecast $218 PlaceForecast (2-6) $60, (6-7) $20, (2-7) $20

Tierce $2624 Trio $171

Quartet No winner ($2454 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $506 Scratchings: 9 Romeo Bravo, 10 Buck Eye

RACE 6

1ST 5 BOLLEMAKIESIE ($27-$7)

2nd 1 Kiftsgate ($5.10) 3rd 2 Soviet Cosmonaut ($10) 4th 6 Winter Trade Forecast $13

PlaceForecast (1-5) $6, (2-5) $13, (1-2) $13 Tierce $87 Trio $20 Quartet $502 Quadro $36

RACE 7

1st 3 Stormy Eclipse ($13-$8)

2nd 4 Razed In Black ($10)

3rd 5 Afrikaburn ($10) 4th 7 Laws Of Succession Forecast $11 PlaceForecast (3-4) $7, (3-5) $13, (4-5) $17 Tierce $116

Trio $37 Quartet No winner ($284 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $105

Scratching: 1 True Master