Yesterday's South Africa (Fairview) results

RACE 1:

1ST 1 KLAWERKATE ($14-$5.10) 2ND 2 SEATTLE LILY ($6) 3RD 4 SEATTLE SPLENDOUR ($7) 4TH 10 SEARCHING

Forecast $11 Place Forecast (1-2) $3, (1-4) $4, (2-4) $7 Tierce $28 Trio $8 Quartet $337 Quadro $23

Scratchings: 8 Mediteranean Magic, 9 Opinionated

RACE 2:

1ST 3 PICK AGAIN ($18-$7) 2ND 4 COUNT NU ($19) 3RD 11 NICOLE ($6) 4th 6 Victorious Rochele

Forecast $47 PlaceForecast (3-4) $16, (3-11) $3, (4-11) $14 Tierce $337 Trio $30 Quartet No winner ($430 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Quadro $22

Scratching: 7 John In Flight

RACE 3:

1ST 11 JUST TOO EARLY ($91-$23) 2ND 3 SHINE LIKE A STAR ($8) 3RD 9 SEATTLE SPELL ($22) 4TH 5 FAKE NEWS

Forecast $56 PlaceForecast (3-11) $21, (9-11) $52, (3-9) $12 Tierce No winner ($2916 jackpot carried forward to next race) Trio $195 Quartet No winner ($780 jackpot carried forward to next race) Quadro $590

Scratching: 12 Chestnut Wild

RACE 4:

1ST 8 IMPERIAL CHESTNUT ($21-$7) 2ND 7 LOVE TALK ($13) 3RD 13 THREE TIMES A LADY ($20) 4TH 3 GINGER ROSE

Forecast $36 PlaceForecast (7-8) $13, (8-13) $19, (7-13) $40 Tierce $1210

Trio $154 Quartet No winner ($1178 jackpot carried forward to next race) Quadro $115 Scratchings: 5 Mischievious, 12 Imperadora

RACE 5:

1ST 1 MINDS EYE ($21-$8) 2ND 8 GITANGO TONIGHT ($10) 3RD 6 ROY'S BUTTERFLY ($18) 4TH 9 PIERA

Forecast $21 PlaceForecast (1-8) $9, (1-6) $24, (6-8) $24 Tierce $333 Trio $83 Quartet $616 Quadro $57

RACE 6:

1ST 7 CAPTAIN'S VISTA ($33-$9) 2ND 9 GOLDEN SHAMROCK ($8) 3RD 3 DESERT CHIEF ($13) 4TH 6 WISH TO LAND

Forecast $20 PlaceForecast (7-9) $16, (3-7) $20, (3-9) $11 Tierce $736 Trio $119 Quartet No winner ($630 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Quadro $48

RACE 7:

1ST 8 ZAIDA ($45-$9) 2ND 1 ZANZIBAR BEAT ($7) 3RD 5 ON THAT NOTE ($11) 4TH 10 RAZZLE MY TAZZLE

Forecast $27 PlaceForecast (1-8) $7, (5-8) $18, (1-5) $9 Tierce $292 Trio $60 Quartet $2225 Quadro $127

Scratching: 7 Rippit Whippet

RACE 8:

1ST 3 SEATTLE SOLACE ($30-$10) 2ND 2 BRING ME MORE ($12) 3RD 7 MERITOCRACY ($6) 4TH 8 SPACE TATOO

Forecast $52 Place Forecast (2-3) $18, (3-7) $10, (2-7) $14 Tierce $488 Trio $50

Quartet No winner ($884 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting) Quadro $219

Scratching: 5 A Woman's Will