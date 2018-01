Yesterday's South Africa (Fairview) results

RACE 1:

1ST 1 CARLITA ($11-$6) 2ND 11 VERTICAL ($39) 3RD 2 LATERAL'S FLASH ($14) 4TH 8 SHE RULES FORECAST $77 PLACE FORECAST (1-11) $20, (1-2) $12, (2-11) $52 TIERCE $1316 TRIO $722 QUARTET NO WINNER ($4182 JACKPOT CARRIED FORWARD TO NEXT RACE). QUADRO NO WINNER ($1874 JACKPOT CARRIED FORWARD TO NEXT RACE) SCRATCHING: 3 MARCH MUSIC

RACE 2:

1ST 1 DARING MISS ($51-$10) 2ND 6 NICOLE ($10) 3RD 8 KANISHIWA ($7) 4TH 11 SEARCHING FORECAST $40 PLACE FORECAST (1-6) $10, (1-8) $10, (6-8) $8 TIERCE $467 TRIO $41 QUARTET $6325 QUADRO $78 SCRATCHINGS: 3 STORYFIELDS, 5 STAVROS CHRISTOS

RACE 3:

1ST 4 SNOW CRYSTAL ($13-$5.10) 2ND 1 LIMERICK RIDGE ($6) 3RD 8 HASHTAGSELFIE ($46) 4TH 9 SEEKING WISDOM FORECAST $9 PLACE FORECAST (1-4) $4, (4-8) $27, (1-8) $42 TIERCE $390 TRIO $120 QUARTET NO WINNER ($196 JACKPOT CARRIED FORWARD TO NEXT RACE) QUADRO $895 SCRATCHINGS: 3 MEDITERANEAN MAGIC, 5 VALENTINE'S GIRL

RACE 4:

1ST 5 OMEGA ONSLAUGHT ($10-$9) 2ND 3 EXELERO ($21) 3RD 6 SPRING STEEL (NO 3RD DIVIDEND) 4TH 4 VOUS ET VAR FORECAST $31 TIERCE $347 TRIO $61 QUARTET $1295 QUADRO $27

RACE 5:

1ST 6 LE GRAND ROUGE ($43-$12) 2ND 8 DAWNBREAKER ($12) 3RD 3 KIFTSGATE ($7) 4TH 4 SOVIET COSMONAUT FORECAST $56 PLACE FORECAST (6-8) $18, (3-6) $11, (3-8) $12 TIERCE $505 TRIO $65 QUARTET NO WINNER ($1086 JACKPOT CARRIED FORWARD TO NEXT RACE) QUADRO $76

RACE 6:

1ST 2 STAR CHESTNUT ($15-$6) 2ND 10 OFF THE BIT ($23) 3RD 11 CAPE REBEL ($8) 4TH 9 CAPTAIN MARMALADE FORECAST $79 PLACE FORECAST (2-10) $24, (2-11) $6, (10-11) $36 TIERCE $512 TRIO $128 QUARTET NO WINNER ($2672 JACKPOT CARRIED FORWARD TO NEXT RACE)QUADRO $66 SCRATCHING: 1 SCENT

RACE 7:

1ST 12 MERYSAGOS ($27-$10) 2ND 2 BEATABOUTTHEBUSH ($12) 3RD 3 STAR BURST GALAXY ($12) 4TH 13 CLOUD ATLAS FORECAST $30 PLACE FORECAST (2-12) $12, (3-12) $15, (2-3) $12 TIERCE $343 TRIO $42 QUARTET $3275 QUADRO $81

RACE 8:

1ST 5 BOLLEMAKIESIE ($39-$10) 2ND 4 LEADMAN ($12) 3RD 1 TREES OF GREEN ($9) 4TH 3 WITHOUT PERMISSION FORECAST $46 PLACE FORECAST (4-5) $12, (1-5) $14, (1-4) $16 TIERCE $341 TRIO $81 QUARTET NO WINNER ($644 JACKPOT CARRIED FORWARD TO NEXT RACE) QUADRO $70

RACE 9:

1ST 11 ME MYSELF AND I ($21-$6) 2ND 4 GITANGO TONIGHT ($7) 3RD 2 CHESTNUT'S CHARM ($8) 4TH 10 ENLIGHTENMENT FORECAST $20 PLACEFORECAST (4-11) $8, (2-11) $7, (2-4) $9 TIERCE $127 TRIO $30 QUARTET NO WINNER ($812 JACKPOT CARRIED FORWARD TO TODAY'S SA MEETING) QUADRO $38 SCRATCHINGS: 1 OASIS QUEEN, 5 CHISANYAMA, 7 MARCH AFFAIR, 15 FLIGHTOFTHEFALCON, 16 STONE TOWN