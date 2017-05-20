Yesterday's South Africa (Fairview) results

RACE 1

1st 4 Leia Organa ($16-$6) 2nd 6 Miss Aphrodite ($7) 3rd 7 Nicole ($7)

4th 1 Albertina

Forecast $24. PlaceForecast (4-6) $8, (4-7) $5, (6-7) $6. Tierce $113. Trio $13.

Quartet $449. Quadro $18.

RACE 2

1st 2 Perfect Tale ($9-$5.10) 2nd 9 Mischievious ($49) 3rd 8 Main Attraction ($10) 4th 11 Bella Isle

Forecast $85. PlaceForecast (2-9) $34, (2-8) $5, (8-9) $39. Tierce $392.

Trio $99. Quartet $581. Quadro $487.

RACE 3

1st 1 Elusive Mist ($19-$6) 2nd 6 Banks Hideal ($11) 3rd 3 No Doubt ($7)

4th 5 Brinkley

Forecast $35. PlaceForecast (1-6) $14, (1-3) $4, (3-6) $7. Tierce $179.

Trio $21. Quartet No winner ($2522 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $96.

RACE 4

1st 5 Heir To Riches ($20-$11) 2nd 1 Mambo Tango ($5.10) 3rd 7 Grylls (No 3rd dividend) 4th 4 Topo

Forecast $8. Tierce $482. Trio $42.

Quartet $2320. Quadro $28.

Scratching: 6 Reasonable Doubt.

RACE 5

1st 4 Dutch Harbor ($91-$30) 2nd 6 Track-King ($10) 3rd 5 Titus ($25)

4th 3 Man From Japan

Forecast $78. PlaceForecast (4-6) $24, (4-5) $70, (5-6) $42.

Tierce No winner ($3600 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Trio $342. Quartet No winner ($364 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro No winner ($770 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Scratchings: 7 Pay As U Go, 16 Bruce's Beauty, 17 Stone Town.

RACE 6

1st 12 A Woman's Will ($113-$23)

2nd 2 Valediction ($32) 3rd 3 Fly Peg Fly ($8) 4th 9 Coastal Spell

Forecast $1070. PlaceForecast (2-12) $590, (3-12) $23, (2-3) $31. Tierce $12639. Trio $1516. Quartet No winner ($1100 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $2483.

RACE 7

1st 2 Bonne Vie ($20-$8) 2nd 6 Lady Away ($6) 3rd 11 Misristocrat ($54)

4th 4 Bombshell Girl

Forecast $10. PlaceForecast (2-6) $5, (2-11) $35, (6-11) $39. Tierce $1025.

Trio $143. Quartet No winner ($1916 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro No winner ($1546 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Scratching: 15 Streaming.

RACE 8

1st 9 Carole Bouquet ($95-$32)

2nd 5 Red Hot Lady ($11) 3rd 6 Time Tripper ($33) 4th 7 Classic Delight

Forecast $94. Place Forecast (5-9) $29, (6-9) $98, (5-6) $33. Tierce No winner ($5192 jackpot carried forward to next SA meeting). Trio $2001. Quartet No winner ($2896 jackpot carried forward to next SA meeting).

Quadro $1823.

Scratchings: 15 Ruby Duchess, 16 Flying Luxmi.