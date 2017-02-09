Yesterday’s South Africa (Greyville) Results

E-mail this article

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Twitter

Share on Facebook

RACE 1

1st 4 Chicago Beat ($9-$6)

2nd 3 Spy Fiction ($9)

3rd 5 Bayon ($23)

4th 6 Bold Winter Dream

Forecast $9. Place Forecast (3-4) $4, (4-5) $16, (3-5) $33. Tierce $89.

Trio $37. Quartet $698. Quadro $106.

Scratching: 1 Flower Blue.

RACE 2

1st 6 Burfi ($28-$8)

2nd 1 Mermaid Siren ($8)

3rd 8 Ambercrombie ($21)

4th 7 French Toast

Forecast $12. Place Forecast (1-6) $7, (6-8) $23, (1-8) $13. Tierce $288.

Trio $75. Quartet $509. Quadro $52.

Scratching: 2 Spanish Lady.

RACE 3

1st 1 Lil Gambler ($11-$6)

2nd 3 Tropical Wonder ($9)

3rd 8 Liberty Market ($8)

4th 6 Cop This

Forecast $16. Place Forecast (1-3) $8, (1-8) $6, (3-8) $13. Tierce $91. Trio $25.

Quartet $656. Quadro $35.

Scratchings: 2 Kenack, 7 Molly Kool.

RACE 4

1st 4 Brave And Bold ($36-$8)

2nd 1 School Run ($9)

3rd 10 Royal Rose ($20)

4th 9 Mythical Magic

Forecast $33. Place Forecast (1-4) $9, (4-10) $50, (1-10) $36. Tierce $1170. Trio $168. Quartet No winner ($834 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro No winner ($1770 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Scratchings: 3 Victory Takeover, 7 Modernista.

RACE 5

1st 8 Prince Myshkin ($14-$6)

2nd 2 Bagger Vance ($14)

3rd 6 Fantasy Art ($19)

4th 4 Beckedorf

Forecast $35. Place Forecast (2-8) $9, (6-8) $20, (2-6) $36. Tierce $355. Trio $100. Quartet $1022. Quadro $310.

Scratchings: 10 Give Your Best, 11 Roy's Saint.

RACE 6

1st 8 Vine Street Star ($52-$15)

2nd 1 Vision To Kill ($15)

3rd 3 Sister Cosmos ($7)

4th 10 Winter Darling

Forecast $166. Place Forecast (1-8) $39, (3-8) $16, (1-3) $23. Tierce $2936. Trio $191. Quartet No winner ($458 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $1404.

RACE 7

1st 3 What A Poet ($34-$10)

2nd 7 Unbelievable Chad ($10)

3rd 5 Wild Wicket ($7)

4th 2 Cat In Command

Forecast $71. Place Forecast (3-7) $16, (3-5) $10, (5-7) $15. Tierce $436.

Trio $117. Quartet No winner ($1308 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $233.

Scratching: 1 Overlap.

RACE 8

1st 4 Readyforyourlove ($11-$11)

2nd 5 Shirley Valentine ($12)

3rd 7 Iced Up (No 3rd dividend)

4th 6 Peace Again

Forecast $16.

Place Forecast Abandoned Refund.

Tierce $90.

Trio $15.

Quartet $503.

Quadro $21.

Scratchings: 1 Playboy Buddy, 3 Mark My Card.