Yesterday’s South Africa (Greyville) Results
RACE 1
1st 4 Chicago Beat ($9-$6)
2nd 3 Spy Fiction ($9)
3rd 5 Bayon ($23)
4th 6 Bold Winter Dream
Forecast $9. Place Forecast (3-4) $4, (4-5) $16, (3-5) $33. Tierce $89.
Trio $37. Quartet $698. Quadro $106.
Scratching: 1 Flower Blue.
RACE 2
1st 6 Burfi ($28-$8)
2nd 1 Mermaid Siren ($8)
3rd 8 Ambercrombie ($21)
4th 7 French Toast
Forecast $12. Place Forecast (1-6) $7, (6-8) $23, (1-8) $13. Tierce $288.
Trio $75. Quartet $509. Quadro $52.
Scratching: 2 Spanish Lady.
RACE 3
1st 1 Lil Gambler ($11-$6)
2nd 3 Tropical Wonder ($9)
3rd 8 Liberty Market ($8)
4th 6 Cop This
Forecast $16. Place Forecast (1-3) $8, (1-8) $6, (3-8) $13. Tierce $91. Trio $25.
Quartet $656. Quadro $35.
Scratchings: 2 Kenack, 7 Molly Kool.
RACE 4
1st 4 Brave And Bold ($36-$8)
2nd 1 School Run ($9)
3rd 10 Royal Rose ($20)
4th 9 Mythical Magic
Forecast $33. Place Forecast (1-4) $9, (4-10) $50, (1-10) $36. Tierce $1170. Trio $168. Quartet No winner ($834 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro No winner ($1770 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Scratchings: 3 Victory Takeover, 7 Modernista.
RACE 5
1st 8 Prince Myshkin ($14-$6)
2nd 2 Bagger Vance ($14)
3rd 6 Fantasy Art ($19)
4th 4 Beckedorf
Forecast $35. Place Forecast (2-8) $9, (6-8) $20, (2-6) $36. Tierce $355. Trio $100. Quartet $1022. Quadro $310.
Scratchings: 10 Give Your Best, 11 Roy's Saint.
RACE 6
1st 8 Vine Street Star ($52-$15)
2nd 1 Vision To Kill ($15)
3rd 3 Sister Cosmos ($7)
4th 10 Winter Darling
Forecast $166. Place Forecast (1-8) $39, (3-8) $16, (1-3) $23. Tierce $2936. Trio $191. Quartet No winner ($458 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $1404.
RACE 7
1st 3 What A Poet ($34-$10)
2nd 7 Unbelievable Chad ($10)
3rd 5 Wild Wicket ($7)
4th 2 Cat In Command
Forecast $71. Place Forecast (3-7) $16, (3-5) $10, (5-7) $15. Tierce $436.
Trio $117. Quartet No winner ($1308 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $233.
Scratching: 1 Overlap.
RACE 8
1st 4 Readyforyourlove ($11-$11)
2nd 5 Shirley Valentine ($12)
3rd 7 Iced Up (No 3rd dividend)
4th 6 Peace Again
Forecast $16.
Place Forecast Abandoned Refund.
Tierce $90.
Trio $15.
Quartet $503.
Quadro $21.
Scratchings: 1 Playboy Buddy, 3 Mark My Card.