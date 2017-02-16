YESTERDAY'S SOUTH AFRICA (GREYVILLE) RESULTS
RACE 1
1st 6 Holly's Vision ($9-$6)
2nd 5 Gypsy Queen ($20)
3rd 9 Wind Belle ($7)
4th 7 Illustrious Star
Forecast $59.
Place Forecast (5-6) $18, (6-9) $5, (5-9) $40.
Tierce $482.
Trio $85.
Quartet $1885.
Quadro $44.
Scratching: 1 Black Biscuit.
RACE 2
1st 17 Yorkshire Dales ($36-$10)
2nd 2 Land Of The Gods ($7)
3rd 7 Percy Jackson ($8)
4th 3 Lord Hogan
Forecast $24
Place Forecast (2-17) $7, (7-17) $13, (2-7) $8.
Tierce $252.
Trio $50.
Quartet No winner ($462 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $62.
Scratchings: 4 The Reformation, 5 Zaitunay Bay, 6 Majix, 11 Inherit The Wind, 12 Kings Magic, 14 Q The Music, 15 Ragnar.
RACE 3
1st 5 Cipher ($33-$8)
2nd 6 Le Cheik ($18)
3rd 2 Dom Seguidor ($6)
3rd 3 Line Of Sight ($5.10)
Forecast $102
Place Forecast (5-6) $31, (2-5) $4, (3-5) $6, (2-6) $13, (3-6) $9, (2-3) $5.
Tierce No winner ($3128 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Trio (2-5-6) $38, (3-5-6) $103.
Quartet No winner ($824 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $120.
Scratching: 8 Main Flyer.
RACE 4
1st 1 Black Hall Bar ($17-$7)
2nd 9 Spirit Bird ($40)
3rd 4 Equestris ($6)
4th 7 Florrick
Forecast $214.
Place Forecast (1-9) $32, (1-4) $4, (4-9) $23.
Tierce $1134.
Trio $75.
Quartet No winner ($2116 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $89.
Scratchings: 5 Mungo Cherry, 6 Dundrum, 11 Barinois, 12 Mamba Mania.
RACE 5
1st 3 Karatage ($13-$7)
2nd 4 Power Horse ($18)
3rd 14 Tide Is Turning ($13)
4th 8 Summer In The City
Forecast $65.
Place Forecast (3-4) $15, (3-14) $17, (4-14) $45.
Tierce $906.
Trio $171.
Quartet $3123.
Quadro $347.
Scratchings: 1 Aries, 2 Silver Inspiration, 7 Skyfire, 12 Mogokity, 16 Academy Princess.
RACE 6
1st 9 Calabash ($16-$6)
2nd 2 Silver Rose ($7)
3rd 1 Rio De La Plata ($8)
4th 3 Olympic Power
Forecast $19.
Place Forecast (2-9) $5, (1-9) $11, (1-2) $11.
Tierce $126.
Trio $30.
Quartet $116.
Quadro $6.
Scratchings: 4 Captain At Sea, 5 Sabre Charge, 7 Forbidden Duel, 8 Newtons Spark, 10 Bank The Cash, 11 Musuchelalomissus, 12 Taegan's Jet.