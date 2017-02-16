YESTERDAY'S SOUTH AFRICA (GREYVILLE) RESULTS

E-mail this article

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Twitter

Share on Facebook

RACE 1

1st 6 Holly's Vision ($9-$6)

2nd 5 Gypsy Queen ($20)

3rd 9 Wind Belle ($7)

4th 7 Illustrious Star

Forecast $59.

Place Forecast (5-6) $18, (6-9) $5, (5-9) $40.

Tierce $482.

Trio $85.

Quartet $1885.

Quadro $44.

Scratching: 1 Black Biscuit.

RACE 2

1st 17 Yorkshire Dales ($36-$10)

2nd 2 Land Of The Gods ($7)

3rd 7 Percy Jackson ($8)

4th 3 Lord Hogan

Forecast $24

Place Forecast (2-17) $7, (7-17) $13, (2-7) $8.

Tierce $252.

Trio $50.

Quartet No winner ($462 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $62.

Scratchings: 4 The Reformation, 5 Zaitunay Bay, 6 Majix, 11 Inherit The Wind, 12 Kings Magic, 14 Q The Music, 15 Ragnar.

RACE 3

1st 5 Cipher ($33-$8)

2nd 6 Le Cheik ($18)

3rd 2 Dom Seguidor ($6)

3rd 3 Line Of Sight ($5.10)

Forecast $102

Place Forecast (5-6) $31, (2-5) $4, (3-5) $6, (2-6) $13, (3-6) $9, (2-3) $5.

Tierce No winner ($3128 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Trio (2-5-6) $38, (3-5-6) $103.

Quartet No winner ($824 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $120.

Scratching: 8 Main Flyer.

RACE 4

1st 1 Black Hall Bar ($17-$7)

2nd 9 Spirit Bird ($40)

3rd 4 Equestris ($6)

4th 7 Florrick

Forecast $214.

Place Forecast (1-9) $32, (1-4) $4, (4-9) $23.

Tierce $1134.

Trio $75.

Quartet No winner ($2116 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $89.

Scratchings: 5 Mungo Cherry, 6 Dundrum, 11 Barinois, 12 Mamba Mania.

RACE 5

1st 3 Karatage ($13-$7)

2nd 4 Power Horse ($18)

3rd 14 Tide Is Turning ($13)

4th 8 Summer In The City

Forecast $65.

Place Forecast (3-4) $15, (3-14) $17, (4-14) $45.

Tierce $906.

Trio $171.

Quartet $3123.

Quadro $347.

Scratchings: 1 Aries, 2 Silver Inspiration, 7 Skyfire, 12 Mogokity, 16 Academy Princess.

RACE 6

1st 9 Calabash ($16-$6)

2nd 2 Silver Rose ($7)

3rd 1 Rio De La Plata ($8)

4th 3 Olympic Power

Forecast $19.

Place Forecast (2-9) $5, (1-9) $11, (1-2) $11.

Tierce $126.

Trio $30.

Quartet $116.

Quadro $6.

Scratchings: 4 Captain At Sea, 5 Sabre Charge, 7 Forbidden Duel, 8 Newtons Spark, 10 Bank The Cash, 11 Musuchelalomissus, 12 Taegan's Jet.