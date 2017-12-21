YESTERDAY'S SOUTH AFRICA (GREYVILLE) RESULTS

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 12 King's Command ($8-$6)

2nd 1 Bravo Zulu ($7)

3rd 15 Via Con Dios ($12)

4th 2 Bluemoonrising Forecast $6 PlaceForecast (1-12) $3, (12-15) $9, (1-15) $13 Tierce $39 Trio $23 Quartet $90 Quadro $11

Scratchings: 4 Aldo's Chase, 5 Arrano, 6 Blaze Of Silk, 7 Dynamo Magic, 8 Foreign Policy, 16 Victor Victorio

RACE 2

1st 1 Continuum ($21-$9)

2nd 2 Daydream Believer ($6)

3rd 5 Madame Defarge ($15)

4th 3 Roy's Flute Forecast $11 PlaceForecast (1-2) $5, (1-5) $11, (2-5) $14

Tierce $249 Trio $34 Quartet No winner ($404 jackpot carried forward to next race) Quadro $52

Scratchings: 6 Seattle Silva, 7 Khetiwe, 10 Fleek, 12 Miss Trust, 15 Such A Rush, 17 Empress Adelaide, 18 Vegas Lights

RACE 3

1st 4 Gratuity ($14-$6)

2nd 1 Just Vogue ($14)

3rd 8 Seattle Oak ($11)

4th 11 Je Suis Silver Forecast $30 PlaceForecast (1-4) $11, (4-8) $7, (1-8) $14 Tierce $284 Trio $50

Quartet No winner ($1546 jackpot carried forward to next race) Quadro $152

Scratchings: 2 Bonnie Dawn, 5 Parade's End, 6 She's A Fortress, 9 Zarnitsa

RACE 4

1st 5 Sir Bernadini ($11-$7)

2nd 4 Verdier ($8)

3rd 3 Archilles ($7)

4th 1 Fieldmarshal Fenix Forecast $18 PlaceForecast (4-5) $9, (3-5) $3, (3-4) $5 Tierce $60 Trio $11

Quartet $214 Quadro $13

Scratching: 2 Rebuked

RACE 5

1st 5 Pearl Glow ($11-$8)

2nd 3 Shifting Gears ($6)

3rd 4 Just One More ($9)

4th 7 Got Your Back Forecast $8 PlaceForecast (3-5) $4, (4-5) $7, (3-4) $8 Tierce $36

Trio $15 Quartet $34 Quadro $11

Scratchings: 1 Fiorella, 10 Soldier's Bride, 11 Sitia

RACE 6

1st 1 Komeshans Flight ($41-$9)

2nd 4 Miziara ($9)

3rd 6 Miss Carrera ($7)

4th 5 Lady Li Lay Forecast $28 PlaceForecast (1-4) $7, (1-6) $11, (4-6) $7 Tierce $225 Trio $25

Quartet $537 Quadro $29

Scratchings: 7 Emma's Oracle, 9 High Altar, 10 Tropical Blow

RACE 7

1st 1 Fantasy Lady ($17-$8)

2nd 2 Kahula ($11)

3rd 4 Shirley Valentine (No 3Rd Dividend)

4th 7 Mark My Card Forecast $19 PlaceForecast Refund

Tierce $71 Trio $22 Quartet $308

Quadro $33

Scratching: 5 Music World

RACE 1

1st 4 Winfull Patrol ($20-$8)

2nd 10 Glory Horsie ($19)

3rd 8 Whistle Up ($11)

4th 12 Bliss Cartel Forecast $51 PlaceForecast (4-10) $19, (4-8) $10, (8-10) $22 Tierce $554 Trio $112 Quartet $501 Quadro $147

RACE 2

1st 11 Spring Win ($58-$19)

2nd 12 Peace On Earth ($9)

3rd 6 Look Eras ($7)

4th 4 Kirov Forecast $75 PlaceForecast (11-12) $26, (6-11) $16, (6-12) $12 Tierce $684 Trio $123 Quartet No winner ($2220 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Quadro $123

RACE 3

1st 11 Har Har Heart ($89-$24)

2nd 5 Sun Touch ($9)

3rd 4 Wah May Baby ($18)

4th 6 Mr Kool Forecast $107 PlaceForecast (5-11) $32, (4-11) $64, (4-5) $23 Tierce $2454 Trio $291 Quartet No winner ($7680 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Quadro $224

RACE 4

1st 4 Cheerfuljet ($9-$6)

2nd 12 Paddington ($14)

3rd 5 Numero Uno ($17)

4th 8 Contribution Forecast $17 PlaceForecast (4-12) $8, (4-5) $11, (5-12) $37 Tierce $207 Trio $69 Quartet $1304 Quadro $164

RACE 5

1st 3 Right Honourable ($174-$34)

2nd 1 General Dino ($14)

3rd 7 Sichuan Boss ($9)

4th 6 Curling Luxury Forecast $305 PlaceForecast (1-3) $85, (3-7) $63, (1-7) $17 Tierce $4368 Trio $337 Quartet No winner ($4372 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Quadro $1476

RACE 6

1st 11 Rule Thee ($32-$12)

2nd 1 Rickfield ($20)

3rd 5 Ensuring ($9)

4th 3 Super Chic Forecast $84 PlaceForecast (1-11) $29, (5-11) $18, (1-5) $29 Tierce $1126 Trio $163 Quartet No winner ($10650jackpot carried forward to next race) Quadro $448

RACE 7

1st 7 Arm Runda ($61-$19)

2nd 11 Phantom Falcon ($6)

3rd 9 Star Of Joy ($10)

4th 6 Blaze Stamina Forecast $34 PlaceForecast (7-11) $13, (7-9) $31, (9-11) $7 Tierce $600 Trio $51 Quartet $17662 Quadro $216

RACE 8

1st 4 Archippus ($34-$9)

2nd 5 Born In China ($11)

3rd 7 Mr Genuine ($13)

4th 3 House Of Fun Forecast $43 PlaceForecast (4-5) $13, (4-7) $12, (5-7) $23 Tierce $373 Trio $89 Quartet $1128 Quadro $116