Yesterday's South Africa (Greyville) results

RACE 1

1st 10 Adjudicator ($58-$12)

2nd 2 Under The Rose ($8)

3rd 1 Victory Cross ($8)

4th 7 Mphumi

Forecast $39. Place Forecast (2-10) $12, (1-10) $12, (1-2) $5.

Tierce $482. Trio $34.

Quartet No winner ($3382 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $38.

SCRATCHING: 3 Rapunzel.

RACE 2

1st 2 Geste ($19-$8)

2nd 5 Scotch Briar ($22)

3rd 4 Vested Interest ($8)

4th 6 Festival Star

Forecast $83. Place Forecast (2-5) $18, (2-4) $5, (4-5) $27.

Tierce $1540. Trio $84.

Quartet $4019. Quadro $254.

Scratchings: 10 Dino's Delight, 12 Grey Ice.

RACE 3

1st 4 Cape Fling ($11-$6)

2nd 7 Chicago Beat ($8)

3rd 8 Friend Request ($21)

4th 6 Team Guys

Forecast $13. Place Forecast (4-7) $5, (4-8) $16, (7-8) $23.

Tierce $94. Trio $39.

Quartet $621. Quadro $215.

RACE 4

1st 5 Kept Secret ($33-$10)

2nd 3 Variscite ($8)

3rd 2 Ginger Biscuit ($21)

4th 8 Class Act

Forecast $49.

Place Forecast (3-5) $19, (2-5) $29, (2-3) $28.

Tierce $1095.

Trio $214.

Quartet No winner ($628 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $274.

RACE 5

1st 1 In Other Words ($11-$7)

2nd 4 Pearl Emblem ($7)

3rd 7 Karatage ($9)

4th 2 Littleblacknumber

Forecast $9. Place Forecast (1-4) $4, (1-7) $11, (4-7) $13.

Tierce $39. Trio $16.

Quartet $213. Quadro $33.

Scratching: 3 A Womens Way.