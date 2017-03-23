Yesterday's South Africa (Greyville) results
Results of South Africa Races 6 & 7 were not available at press time. For the full results, visit www.tnp.sg
RACE 1
1st 10 Adjudicator ($58-$12)
2nd 2 Under The Rose ($8)
3rd 1 Victory Cross ($8)
4th 7 Mphumi
Forecast $39. Place Forecast (2-10) $12, (1-10) $12, (1-2) $5.
Tierce $482. Trio $34.
Quartet No winner ($3382 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $38.
SCRATCHING: 3 Rapunzel.
RACE 2
1st 2 Geste ($19-$8)
2nd 5 Scotch Briar ($22)
3rd 4 Vested Interest ($8)
4th 6 Festival Star
Forecast $83. Place Forecast (2-5) $18, (2-4) $5, (4-5) $27.
Tierce $1540. Trio $84.
Quartet $4019. Quadro $254.
Scratchings: 10 Dino's Delight, 12 Grey Ice.
RACE 3
1st 4 Cape Fling ($11-$6)
2nd 7 Chicago Beat ($8)
3rd 8 Friend Request ($21)
4th 6 Team Guys
Forecast $13. Place Forecast (4-7) $5, (4-8) $16, (7-8) $23.
Tierce $94. Trio $39.
Quartet $621. Quadro $215.
RACE 4
1st 5 Kept Secret ($33-$10)
2nd 3 Variscite ($8)
3rd 2 Ginger Biscuit ($21)
4th 8 Class Act
Forecast $49.
Place Forecast (3-5) $19, (2-5) $29, (2-3) $28.
Tierce $1095.
Trio $214.
Quartet No winner ($628 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $274.
RACE 5
1st 1 In Other Words ($11-$7)
2nd 4 Pearl Emblem ($7)
3rd 7 Karatage ($9)
4th 2 Littleblacknumber
Forecast $9. Place Forecast (1-4) $4, (1-7) $11, (4-7) $13.
Tierce $39. Trio $16.
Quartet $213. Quadro $33.
Scratching: 3 A Womens Way.