Yesterday’s South Africa (Greyville) results

RACE 1

1st 2 Elegant General ($29-$7)

2nd 11 The Grey Crusader ($7)

3rd 9 Noble Duke ($38)

4th 1 Bedazzled Joker

Forecast $14.

PlaceForecast (2-11) $7, (2-9) $63, (9-11) $23.

Tierce $1117. Trio $141.

Quartet No winner ($4488 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $449.

Scratching: 5 Majestic Moon.

RACE 2

1st 12 Mar Del Sur ($29-$9)

2nd 1 Cosima ($7)

3rd 2 Fashion Quest ($15)

4th 8 Arctic Maid

Forecast $27.

PlaceForecast (1-12) $10, (2-12) $23, (1-2) $11.

Tierce $260. Trio $39.

Quartet No winner ($9608 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $205.

Scratchings: 13 Adorned By Beauty, 14 Roy's Iris.

RACE 3

1st 3 Liquid Rainbow ($14-$6)

2nd 4 Kali's Champ ($12)

3rd 6 Dom Seguidor ($24)

4th 5 Chilli Affair

Forecast $27.

PlaceForecast (3-4) $12, (3-6) $20, (4-6) $28. Tierce $443. Trio $124.

Quartet $2453. Quadro $29.

Scratchings: 13 Race Master, 14 Ice Emperor.

RACE 4

1st 1 Magic Memory ($12-$7)

2nd 12 Queens Chapel ($31)

3rd 6 Movinglikeawinner ($15)

4th 13 Doctors Answer

Forecast $99.

PlaceForecast (1-12) $35, (1-6) $14, (6-12) $82. Tierce $3381. Trio $315.

Quartet No winner ($394 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro No winner ($920 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Scratching: 3 Rapunzel.

RACE 5

1st 7 Count Von Count ($45-$12)

2nd 9 Eddie Sweat ($9)

3rd 6 Newyorkstateofmind ($6)

4th 4 Seatops

Forecast $44.

PlaceForecast (7-9) $15, (6-7) $13, (6-9) $10.

Tierce $545. Trio $55.

Quartet No winner ($1000 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $177.

Scratching: 2 Panza.