Yesterday’s South Africa (Greyville) results
RACE 1
1st 2 Elegant General ($29-$7)
2nd 11 The Grey Crusader ($7)
3rd 9 Noble Duke ($38)
4th 1 Bedazzled Joker
Forecast $14.
PlaceForecast (2-11) $7, (2-9) $63, (9-11) $23.
Tierce $1117. Trio $141.
Quartet No winner ($4488 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $449.
Scratching: 5 Majestic Moon.
RACE 2
1st 12 Mar Del Sur ($29-$9)
2nd 1 Cosima ($7)
3rd 2 Fashion Quest ($15)
4th 8 Arctic Maid
Forecast $27.
PlaceForecast (1-12) $10, (2-12) $23, (1-2) $11.
Tierce $260. Trio $39.
Quartet No winner ($9608 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $205.
Scratchings: 13 Adorned By Beauty, 14 Roy's Iris.
RACE 3
1st 3 Liquid Rainbow ($14-$6)
2nd 4 Kali's Champ ($12)
3rd 6 Dom Seguidor ($24)
4th 5 Chilli Affair
Forecast $27.
PlaceForecast (3-4) $12, (3-6) $20, (4-6) $28. Tierce $443. Trio $124.
Quartet $2453. Quadro $29.
Scratchings: 13 Race Master, 14 Ice Emperor.
RACE 4
1st 1 Magic Memory ($12-$7)
2nd 12 Queens Chapel ($31)
3rd 6 Movinglikeawinner ($15)
4th 13 Doctors Answer
Forecast $99.
PlaceForecast (1-12) $35, (1-6) $14, (6-12) $82. Tierce $3381. Trio $315.
Quartet No winner ($394 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro No winner ($920 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Scratching: 3 Rapunzel.
RACE 5
1st 7 Count Von Count ($45-$12)
2nd 9 Eddie Sweat ($9)
3rd 6 Newyorkstateofmind ($6)
4th 4 Seatops
Forecast $44.
PlaceForecast (7-9) $15, (6-7) $13, (6-9) $10.
Tierce $545. Trio $55.
Quartet No winner ($1000 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $177.
Scratching: 2 Panza.
Results of South africa races 6 & 7 were not available at press time. For the full results, visit www.tnp.sg