Yesterday's South Africa (Greyville) results

RACE 1

1st 12 Tsessebe ($14-$6)

2nd 11 Torrey Pines ($30)

3rd 4 Edith's Rose ($9)

4th 2 Ally Whoopee

Forecast $64. PlaceForecast (11-12) $17, (4-12) $8, (4-11) $26.

Tierce $575. Trio $112.

Quartet No winner ($958 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $93.

Scratchings: 5 Lady Lisha, 8 Rob's Krisstona

RACE 2

1st 5 Judgemental ($25-$9)

2nd 8 Northern Rebel ($7)

3rd 9 Oligarch ($13)

4th 10 Sail The Bay

Forecast $9. PlaceForecast (5-8) $6, (5-9) $25, (8-9) $10.

Tierce $202. Trio $45.

Quartet No winner ($2516 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $601.

Scratching: 13 British Pound

RACE 3

1st 3 Philosopher ($29-$8)

2nd 1 Barbarella Nights ($7)

3rd 11 Beaufort ($17)

4th 8 Hero's Welcome

Forecast $27. PlaceForecast (1-3) $7, (3-11) $22, (1-11) $18.

Tierce $901. Trio $82.

Quartet No winner ($4790 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $1825.

Scratchings: 9 Lucky At Last, 14 Intercept, 15 Black Samurai

RACE 4

1st 8 Sitia ($13-$7)

2nd 7 Laters Baby ($16)

3rd 5 Alesnado ($12)

4th 6 French Toast

Forecast $46. PlaceForecast (7-8) $15, (5-8) $15, (5-7) $38.

Tierce $453. Trio $74.

Quartet No winner ($8532 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $209.

Scratchings: 13 Movinglikeawinner, 14 Spirit Bird, 15 Last Summer

RACE 5

1st 10 Ledimasprincess ($19-$8)

2nd 5 Art Attack ($35)

3rd 3 Maggie Muggins ($6)

4th 12 Liberal Sally

Forecast $72. PlaceForecast (5-10) $27, (3-10) $7, (3-5) $22.

Tierce $210. Trio $130.

Quartet $8986. Quadro $788.

Scratchings: 13 Earhart, 14 Hey Georgie Girl, 15 Ticky Tin

Result of South Africa Race 6 was not available at press time. South Africa Races 7 & 8 were abandoned due to change in race timing. For the full results, visit www.tnp.sg