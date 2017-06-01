Yesterday's South Africa (Greyville) results
RACE 1
1st 12 Tsessebe ($14-$6)
2nd 11 Torrey Pines ($30)
3rd 4 Edith's Rose ($9)
4th 2 Ally Whoopee
Forecast $64. PlaceForecast (11-12) $17, (4-12) $8, (4-11) $26.
Tierce $575. Trio $112.
Quartet No winner ($958 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $93.
Scratchings: 5 Lady Lisha, 8 Rob's Krisstona
RACE 2
1st 5 Judgemental ($25-$9)
2nd 8 Northern Rebel ($7)
3rd 9 Oligarch ($13)
4th 10 Sail The Bay
Forecast $9. PlaceForecast (5-8) $6, (5-9) $25, (8-9) $10.
Tierce $202. Trio $45.
Quartet No winner ($2516 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $601.
Scratching: 13 British Pound
RACE 3
1st 3 Philosopher ($29-$8)
2nd 1 Barbarella Nights ($7)
3rd 11 Beaufort ($17)
4th 8 Hero's Welcome
Forecast $27. PlaceForecast (1-3) $7, (3-11) $22, (1-11) $18.
Tierce $901. Trio $82.
Quartet No winner ($4790 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $1825.
Scratchings: 9 Lucky At Last, 14 Intercept, 15 Black Samurai
RACE 4
1st 8 Sitia ($13-$7)
2nd 7 Laters Baby ($16)
3rd 5 Alesnado ($12)
4th 6 French Toast
Forecast $46. PlaceForecast (7-8) $15, (5-8) $15, (5-7) $38.
Tierce $453. Trio $74.
Quartet No winner ($8532 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $209.
Scratchings: 13 Movinglikeawinner, 14 Spirit Bird, 15 Last Summer
RACE 5
1st 10 Ledimasprincess ($19-$8)
2nd 5 Art Attack ($35)
3rd 3 Maggie Muggins ($6)
4th 12 Liberal Sally
Forecast $72. PlaceForecast (5-10) $27, (3-10) $7, (3-5) $22.
Tierce $210. Trio $130.
Quartet $8986. Quadro $788.
Scratchings: 13 Earhart, 14 Hey Georgie Girl, 15 Ticky Tin
Result of South Africa Race 6 was not available at press time. South Africa Races 7 & 8 were abandoned due to change in race timing. For the full results, visit www.tnp.sg