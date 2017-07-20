Yesterday’s South Africa (Greyville) Results

RACE 1

1st 11 Northern Rebel ($13-$7) 2nd 6 Mermaid Siren ($22) 3rd 12 River Of January ($19) 4th 4 Royal Bodyguard

Forecast $63. PlaceForecast (6-11) $21, (11-12) $13, (6-12) $72.

Tierce $1577. Trio $316.

Quartet No winner ($1844 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro No winner ($2250 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Scratching: 13 Play The Laff

RACE 2

1st 5 Winter Marchen ($43-$12) 2nd 1 Turf Conqueror ($5.10) 3rd 2 Ratso Rizzo ($6) 3rd 7 O'Reilly ($18)

Forecast $49. PlaceForecast (1-5) $15, (2-5) $6, (5-7) $24, (1-2) $4, (1-7) $12, (2-7) $20. Tierce (5-1-2) $860, (5-1-7) no winner. Trio (1-2-5) $25, (1-5-7) $118.

Quartet No winner ($2734 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $668.

Scratchings: 10 Blazing Heart, 13 Clubhouse, 14 Brazen Boy, 15 Mr McHardy

RACE 3

1st 2 Roy's Hollyhock ($12-$6) 2nd 4 Alesnado ($10) 3rd 1 Pomona ($7)

4th 13 Got Your Back

Forecast $27. PlaceForecast (2-4) $12, (1-2) $3, (1-4) $12. Tierce $102. Trio $18.

Quartet No winner ($4794 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $179.

Scratchings: 11 Torrey Pines, 14 Chica Musica, 15 Magical Charm

RACE 4

1st 10 Roy's Zara ($21-$9) 2nd 4 Miss Ferris ($49) 3rd 12 Too Free Too ($42)

4th 2 Victory CRoss

Forecast $174. PlaceForecast (4-10) $60, (10-12) $49, (4-12) $463. Tierce No winner ($4762 jackpot carried forward to next race). Trio No winner ($2952 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quartet No winner ($7694 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $870.

Scratchings: 13 Madame Butterfly, 14 Roy's Kaitrina, 15 Ambercrombie

RACE 5

1st 4 Lonely Arethebrave ($14-$6) 2nd 9 Delirious Nomad ($15) 3rd 8 Kings Empire ($17) 4th 7 Putchini

Forecast $34. PlaceForecast (4-9) $12, (4-8) $20, (8-9) $50. Tierce $846.

Trio $328. Quartet No winner ($9226 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro No winner ($1390 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Scratchings: 13 Very Vary, 14 Let's Go West

RACE 6

1st 5 Roy Is Second ($34-$11) 2nd 6 Dundrum ($11) 3rd 2 Noodle ($9)

4th 3 Just Rap

Forecast $74. PlaceForecast (5-6) $19, (2-5) $10, (2-6) $17. Tierce $482. Trio $100. Quartet $2410. Quadro $114.

Scratchings: 13 Gorgeous Guest, 14 Spiritofadventure, 15 Roy's Rakara

RACE 7

1st 9 Roy's Regis ($16-$6) 2nd 10 Gold Chalice ($11) 3rd 12 Singh Is King ($41)

4th 5 Secret Success Forecast $25. Place Forecast (9-10) $12, (9-12) $46, (10-12) $59. Tierce $879.

Trio $321. Quartet No winner ($578 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $858.

Scratchings: 13 Silver Cent, 14 Mogokity, 15 Kolinsky