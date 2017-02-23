Yesterday's South Africa (Kenilworth) Results

RACE 1

1st 9 Nanna Anna ($10-$5.10)

2nd 1 Believethisbeauty ($7)

3rd 2 Casual Diamond ($8)

4th 7 Kamaishi

Forecast $5.

Place Forecast (1-9) $3, (2-9) $3, (1-2) $3.

Tierce $12.

Trio $4.

Quartet $37.

Quadro $12.

Scratching: 5 Hopeful.

RACE 2

1st 3 Captain's Charm ($35-$8)

2nd 1 Apollo Star ($5.10)

3rd 5 Klopp ($16)

4th 9 Odaiba

Forecast $9.

Place Forecast (1-3) $6, (3-5) $11, (1-5) $7.

Tierce $131.

Trio $22.

Quartet $119.

Quadro $30.

RACE 3

1st 6 I Lived ($16-$6)

2nd 1 Seattle Silva ($6)

3rd 2 Miss Mymoney ($31)

4th 9 Riverboat Queen

Forecast $14.

Place Forecast (1-6) $4, (2-6) $21, (1-2) $33.

Tierce $326.

Trio $84.

Quartet No winner ($1174 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $39.

Scratching: 5 Golden Wine.

RACE 4

1st 7 Rule The World ($30-$7)

2nd 2 Black Pimpinel ($17)

3rd 1 Mark's Glory ($6)

4th 3 King Of Aces

Forecast $147.

Place Forecast (2-7) $25, (1-7) $6, (1-2) $10.

Tierce $1004.

Trio $29.

Quartet No winner ($3720 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $42.

Scratchings: 6 Quarllo, 10 Twilight Trip.

RACE 5

1st 1 Mangrove ($17-$7)

2nd 10 Redeemer ($5.10)

3rd 3 Kensington Oval ($9)

4th 6 Silver Spur

Forecast $5.

Place Forecast (1-10) $3, (1-3) $10, (3-10) $8.

Tierce $46.

Trio $16.

Quartet $323.

Quadro $40.

RACE 6

1st 4 Philae ($15-$5.10)

2nd 8 Tender Trip ($63)

3rd 7 White Rose ($10)

4th 2 Seattle Gold

Forecast $165.

Place Forecast (4-8) $37, (4-7) $10, (7-8) $113.

Tierce $1870.

Trio $482.

Quartet No winner ($434 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro No winner ($1050 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Scratching: 5 Konkola.

RACE 7

1st 9 Hammie's Game ($34-$9)

2nd 2 Midnight Vision ($9)

3rd 8 Soaring Past ($18)

4th 5 Angel Of Athens

Forecast $33

Place Forecast (2-9) $13, (8-9) $21, (2-8) $25.

Tierce No winner ($2680 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Trio $113.

Quartet No winner ($1044 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $747.

Scratching: 7 Mambo Star.

Results of South Africa Races 8 & 9 were not available at press time. For the full results, visit www.tnp.sg