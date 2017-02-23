Yesterday's South Africa (Kenilworth) Results
RACE 1
1st 9 Nanna Anna ($10-$5.10)
2nd 1 Believethisbeauty ($7)
3rd 2 Casual Diamond ($8)
4th 7 Kamaishi
Forecast $5.
Place Forecast (1-9) $3, (2-9) $3, (1-2) $3.
Tierce $12.
Trio $4.
Quartet $37.
Quadro $12.
Scratching: 5 Hopeful.
RACE 2
1st 3 Captain's Charm ($35-$8)
2nd 1 Apollo Star ($5.10)
3rd 5 Klopp ($16)
4th 9 Odaiba
Forecast $9.
Place Forecast (1-3) $6, (3-5) $11, (1-5) $7.
Tierce $131.
Trio $22.
Quartet $119.
Quadro $30.
RACE 3
1st 6 I Lived ($16-$6)
2nd 1 Seattle Silva ($6)
3rd 2 Miss Mymoney ($31)
4th 9 Riverboat Queen
Forecast $14.
Place Forecast (1-6) $4, (2-6) $21, (1-2) $33.
Tierce $326.
Trio $84.
Quartet No winner ($1174 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $39.
Scratching: 5 Golden Wine.
RACE 4
1st 7 Rule The World ($30-$7)
2nd 2 Black Pimpinel ($17)
3rd 1 Mark's Glory ($6)
4th 3 King Of Aces
Forecast $147.
Place Forecast (2-7) $25, (1-7) $6, (1-2) $10.
Tierce $1004.
Trio $29.
Quartet No winner ($3720 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $42.
Scratchings: 6 Quarllo, 10 Twilight Trip.
RACE 5
1st 1 Mangrove ($17-$7)
2nd 10 Redeemer ($5.10)
3rd 3 Kensington Oval ($9)
4th 6 Silver Spur
Forecast $5.
Place Forecast (1-10) $3, (1-3) $10, (3-10) $8.
Tierce $46.
Trio $16.
Quartet $323.
Quadro $40.
RACE 6
1st 4 Philae ($15-$5.10)
2nd 8 Tender Trip ($63)
3rd 7 White Rose ($10)
4th 2 Seattle Gold
Forecast $165.
Place Forecast (4-8) $37, (4-7) $10, (7-8) $113.
Tierce $1870.
Trio $482.
Quartet No winner ($434 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro No winner ($1050 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Scratching: 5 Konkola.
RACE 7
1st 9 Hammie's Game ($34-$9)
2nd 2 Midnight Vision ($9)
3rd 8 Soaring Past ($18)
4th 5 Angel Of Athens
Forecast $33
Place Forecast (2-9) $13, (8-9) $21, (2-8) $25.
Tierce No winner ($2680 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Trio $113.
Quartet No winner ($1044 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $747.
Scratching: 7 Mambo Star.
