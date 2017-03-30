Yesterday’s South Africa (Kenilworth) Results

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 12 Regal Ruby ($16-$6)

2nd 6 Lily Theresa ($6)

3rd 1 Angel's Trumpet ($14)

4th 7 Mainland

Forecast $9.

PlaceForecast (6-12) $4, (1-12) $9, (1-6) $7. Tierce $72. Trio $15.

Quartet No winner ($292 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $188.

Scratchings: 10 Public Prosecutor, 17 Fours A Crowd, 18 She's Gone

RACE 2

1st 13 Why Wouldn't Yew ($17-$9)

2nd 10 True Words ($7)

3rd 9 Strategic Power ($9)

4th 3 Captain Ram

Forecast $13.

PlaceForecast (10-13) $5, (9-13) $13, (9-10) $13.

Tierce $99. Trio $38.

Quartet No winner ($1408 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $56.

Scratching: 12 Weedend Warrior

RACE 3

1st 11 Spending Spree ($50-$9)

2nd 1 Emerald Gal ($7)

3rd 10 Samsara ($38)

4th 8 Le Claire

Forecast $30.

PlaceForecast (1-11) $11, (10-11) $99, (1-10) $27

Tierce $1264. Trio $189.

Quartet No winner ($8270 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $139.

Scratchings: 3 Yourmyworld, 6 Asiana

RACE 4

1st 3 Zeb ($59-$12)

2nd 1 Commander Bond ($7)

3rd 2 Desert Winter ($7)

4th 5 Risky Rambo

Forecast $34.

Tierce $918. Trio $51.

Quartet $3464. Quadro $34.

RACE 5

1st 1 Geographe Bay ($18-$8)

2nd 6 State Ballet ($10)

3rd 2 Azarenka ($9)

4th 5 Shizam

Forecast $36. PlaceForecast (1-6) $12, (1-2) $11, (2-6) $14.

Tierce $254.

Trio $44.

Quartet No winner ($888 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $42.

Scratching: 9 Boomtown Belter