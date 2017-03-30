Yesterday’s South Africa (Kenilworth) Results
RACE 1
1st 12 Regal Ruby ($16-$6)
2nd 6 Lily Theresa ($6)
3rd 1 Angel's Trumpet ($14)
4th 7 Mainland
Forecast $9.
PlaceForecast (6-12) $4, (1-12) $9, (1-6) $7. Tierce $72. Trio $15.
Quartet No winner ($292 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $188.
Scratchings: 10 Public Prosecutor, 17 Fours A Crowd, 18 She's Gone
RACE 2
1st 13 Why Wouldn't Yew ($17-$9)
2nd 10 True Words ($7)
3rd 9 Strategic Power ($9)
4th 3 Captain Ram
Forecast $13.
PlaceForecast (10-13) $5, (9-13) $13, (9-10) $13.
Tierce $99. Trio $38.
Quartet No winner ($1408 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $56.
Scratching: 12 Weedend Warrior
RACE 3
1st 11 Spending Spree ($50-$9)
2nd 1 Emerald Gal ($7)
3rd 10 Samsara ($38)
4th 8 Le Claire
Forecast $30.
PlaceForecast (1-11) $11, (10-11) $99, (1-10) $27
Tierce $1264. Trio $189.
Quartet No winner ($8270 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $139.
Scratchings: 3 Yourmyworld, 6 Asiana
RACE 4
1st 3 Zeb ($59-$12)
2nd 1 Commander Bond ($7)
3rd 2 Desert Winter ($7)
4th 5 Risky Rambo
Forecast $34.
Tierce $918. Trio $51.
Quartet $3464. Quadro $34.
RACE 5
1st 1 Geographe Bay ($18-$8)
2nd 6 State Ballet ($10)
3rd 2 Azarenka ($9)
4th 5 Shizam
Forecast $36. PlaceForecast (1-6) $12, (1-2) $11, (2-6) $14.
Tierce $254.
Trio $44.
Quartet No winner ($888 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $42.
Scratching: 9 Boomtown Belter