YESTERDAY’S SOUTH AFRICA (KENILWORTH) RESULTS

E-mail this article

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Twitter

Share on Facebook

RACE 1

1st 6 Lanark ($19-$6)

2nd 3 Bendy Bullet ($16)

3rd 1 Above Eleven ($8)

4th 9 Sassy Lady

Forecast $46.

PlaceForecast (3-6) $12, (1-6) $7, (1-3) $23.

Tierce $469.

Trio $94.

Quartet No winner ($1976 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $55.

RACE 2

1st 3 Tiffindell ($21-$6)

2nd 1 Time To Think ($6)

3rd 2 Miss D' Aray ($6)

4th 5 Blakes Mistress

Forecast $9.

Tierce $46.

Trio $4.

Quartet $172. Quadro $8.

RACE 3

1st 1 Gadget Man ($19-$7)

2nd 4 Dayonaut ($27)

3rd 5 Shadow Warrior ($10)

4th 2 Harvey Spector

Forecast $211.

PlaceForecast (1-4) $87, (1-5) $19, (4-5) $77.

Tierce $3351.

Trio $361.

Quartet No winner ($420 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $804.

RACE 4

1st 4 SavutI ($36-$11)

2nd 8 Hero Quest ($6)

3rd 6 Kapteinspandiseile ($9)

4th 5 Two Brothers

Forecast $28.

PlaceForecast (4-8) $13, (4-6) $8, (6-8) $8.

Tierce $324.

Trio $24.

Quartet $824.

Quadro $17.

Scratching: 2 Pergola.

RACE 5

1st 1 Black Cat Back ($19-$8)

2nd 5 The Right Road ($9)

3rd 9 Rule The World ($16)

4th 11 Storm Front

Forecast $17.

PlaceForecast (1-5) $5, (1-9) $19, (5-9) $16.

Tierce $231.

Trio $70.

Quartet No winner ($500 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $298.

Scratching: 6 Free Agent.