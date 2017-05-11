YESTERDAY’S SOUTH AFRICA (KENILWORTH) RESULTS
RACE 1
1st 6 Lanark ($19-$6)
2nd 3 Bendy Bullet ($16)
3rd 1 Above Eleven ($8)
4th 9 Sassy Lady
Forecast $46.
PlaceForecast (3-6) $12, (1-6) $7, (1-3) $23.
Tierce $469.
Trio $94.
Quartet No winner ($1976 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $55.
RACE 2
1st 3 Tiffindell ($21-$6)
2nd 1 Time To Think ($6)
3rd 2 Miss D' Aray ($6)
4th 5 Blakes Mistress
Forecast $9.
Tierce $46.
Trio $4.
Quartet $172. Quadro $8.
RACE 3
1st 1 Gadget Man ($19-$7)
2nd 4 Dayonaut ($27)
3rd 5 Shadow Warrior ($10)
4th 2 Harvey Spector
Forecast $211.
PlaceForecast (1-4) $87, (1-5) $19, (4-5) $77.
Tierce $3351.
Trio $361.
Quartet No winner ($420 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $804.
RACE 4
1st 4 SavutI ($36-$11)
2nd 8 Hero Quest ($6)
3rd 6 Kapteinspandiseile ($9)
4th 5 Two Brothers
Forecast $28.
PlaceForecast (4-8) $13, (4-6) $8, (6-8) $8.
Tierce $324.
Trio $24.
Quartet $824.
Quadro $17.
Scratching: 2 Pergola.
RACE 5
1st 1 Black Cat Back ($19-$8)
2nd 5 The Right Road ($9)
3rd 9 Rule The World ($16)
4th 11 Storm Front
Forecast $17.
PlaceForecast (1-5) $5, (1-9) $19, (5-9) $16.
Tierce $231.
Trio $70.
Quartet No winner ($500 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $298.
Scratching: 6 Free Agent.