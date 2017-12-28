Yesterday's South Africa (Kenilworth) results
RACE 1
1st 1 Pata Pata ($8-$5.10)
2nd 5 Pacific Trader ($6)
3rd 3 La Mer ($13)
4th 2 Moon Rock
Forecast $4 PlaceForecast (1-5) $3, (1-3) $8, (3-5) $13 Tierce $33 Trio $14
Quartet $146 Quadro $24
RACE 2
1st 2 Elusive Heart ($17-$9)
2nd 3 Freedom Charter ($10)
3rd 4 Rockin Russian (No 3rd dividend)
4th 1 Desert Rhythm
Forecast $19 Tierce $108 Trio $11
Quartet $372 Quadro $4
RACE 3
1st 5 Pearl Jam ($12-$5.10)
2nd 4 Spam Alert ($7)
3rd 3 Duntoche ($9)
4th 9 Name Of The Wind
Forecast $11 PlaceForecast (4-5) $5, (3-5) $6, (3-4) $5 Tierce $44 Trio $19
Quartet No winner ($422 jackpot carried forward to next race)
Quadro $203
Scratching: 7 First In May
RACE 4
1st 4 Trip The Willow ($32-$13)
2nd 5 Over Again ($16)
3rd 1 Red Light Girl (No 3rd dividend)
4th 7 Best Kept Secret
Forecast $54 PlaceForecast (Refund)
Tierce $782 Trio $136
Quartet No winner ($3672 jackpot carried forward to next race)
Quadro $71 Scratching: 6 Vice Versa
RACE 5
1st 4 Glamorous Life ($12-$6)
2nd 7 Hopeful ($13)
3rd 5 Esteemal ($8)
4th 2 Remember This
Forecast $29
PlaceForecast (4-7) $9, (4-5) $5, (5-7) $16
Tierce $344
Trio $45
Quartet $910
Quadro $49
Scratching: 3 Bridal Party
RACE 6
1st 2 Tsitsikamma Dance ($18-$10)
2nd 7 Flying Ryan ($20)
3rd 3 Hotel Cipriani (No 3rd dividend)
4th 1 Ben-Hur
Forecast $65
PlaceForecast (Refund)
Tierce $323
Trio $24
Quartet $868
Quadro (Refund)
Scratchings: 4 Sunday Falls, 6 At Long Last
RACE 7
1st 4 Made To Conquer ($19-$7)
2nd 7 Big Parade ($7)
3rd 3 Benjan ($8)
4th 2 Tiger Tops
Forecast $10
PlaceForecast (4-7) $5, (3-4) $6, (3-7) $7
Tierce $38
Trio $11
Quartet $612
Quadro $37
RACE 8
1st 3 Franking ($26-$7)
2nd 8 Elegancia ($8)
3rd 6 Chinkapin ($10)
4th 5 Janice's Secret
Forecast $38
PlaceForecast (3-8) $13, (3-6) $13, (6-8) $20
Tierce $472
Trio $80
Quartet No winner ($308 jackpot carried forward to next SA meeting)
Quadro $78
Scratching: 1 Solana
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now