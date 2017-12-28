Yesterday's South Africa (Kenilworth) results

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 1 Pata Pata ($8-$5.10)

2nd 5 Pacific Trader ($6)

3rd 3 La Mer ($13)

4th 2 Moon Rock

Forecast $4 PlaceForecast (1-5) $3, (1-3) $8, (3-5) $13 Tierce $33 Trio $14

Quartet $146 Quadro $24

RACE 2

1st 2 Elusive Heart ($17-$9)

2nd 3 Freedom Charter ($10)

3rd 4 Rockin Russian (No 3rd dividend)

4th 1 Desert Rhythm

Forecast $19 Tierce $108 Trio $11

Quartet $372 Quadro $4

RACE 3

1st 5 Pearl Jam ($12-$5.10)

2nd 4 Spam Alert ($7)

3rd 3 Duntoche ($9)

4th 9 Name Of The Wind

Forecast $11 PlaceForecast (4-5) $5, (3-5) $6, (3-4) $5 Tierce $44 Trio $19

Quartet No winner ($422 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Quadro $203

Scratching: 7 First In May

RACE 4

1st 4 Trip The Willow ($32-$13)

2nd 5 Over Again ($16)

3rd 1 Red Light Girl (No 3rd dividend)

4th 7 Best Kept Secret

Forecast $54 PlaceForecast (Refund)

Tierce $782 Trio $136

Quartet No winner ($3672 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Quadro $71 Scratching: 6 Vice Versa

RACE 5

1st 4 Glamorous Life ($12-$6)

2nd 7 Hopeful ($13)

3rd 5 Esteemal ($8)

4th 2 Remember This

Forecast $29

PlaceForecast (4-7) $9, (4-5) $5, (5-7) $16

Tierce $344

Trio $45

Quartet $910

Quadro $49

Scratching: 3 Bridal Party

RACE 6

1st 2 Tsitsikamma Dance ($18-$10)

2nd 7 Flying Ryan ($20)

3rd 3 Hotel Cipriani (No 3rd dividend)

4th 1 Ben-Hur

Forecast $65

PlaceForecast (Refund)

Tierce $323

Trio $24

Quartet $868

Quadro (Refund)

Scratchings: 4 Sunday Falls, 6 At Long Last

RACE 7

1st 4 Made To Conquer ($19-$7)

2nd 7 Big Parade ($7)

3rd 3 Benjan ($8)

4th 2 Tiger Tops

Forecast $10

PlaceForecast (4-7) $5, (3-4) $6, (3-7) $7

Tierce $38

Trio $11

Quartet $612

Quadro $37

RACE 8

1st 3 Franking ($26-$7)

2nd 8 Elegancia ($8)

3rd 6 Chinkapin ($10)

4th 5 Janice's Secret

Forecast $38

PlaceForecast (3-8) $13, (3-6) $13, (6-8) $20

Tierce $472

Trio $80

Quartet No winner ($308 jackpot carried forward to next SA meeting)

Quadro $78

Scratching: 1 Solana