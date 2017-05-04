Yesterday’s South Africa (Scottsville) Results
RACE 1
1st 13 Swift Dancer ($22-$8)
2nd 15 Tsessebe ($68)
3rd 1 Ally Whoopee ($18)
4th 9 On The Bounce
Forecast $268.
Place Forecast (13-15) $55, (1-13) $22, (1-15) $425.
Tierce No winner ($7414 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Trio $2272.
Quartet No winner ($2252 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $469.
Scratchings: 17 Querari Star, 18 Christendom
RACE 2
1st 11 Sand And Sea ($16-$7)
2nd 1 Al Mariachi ($6)
3rd 2 Captain’s Charm ($18)
4th 5 Call To Account
Forecast $18. Place Forecast (1-11) $9, (2-11) $13, (1-2) $12.
Tierce $253. Trio $53.
Quartet $1180. Quadro $26.
RACE 3
1st 14 Sea King ($20-$9)
2nd 8 River Garden ($6)
3rd 1 Asyouplease ($12)
4th 3 Angel Landing
Forecast $12. Place Forecast (8-14) $6, (1-14) $14, (1-8) $7. Tierce $87. Trio $19.
Quartet No winner ($290 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $56.
Scratching: 9 French Toast
RACE 4
1st 7 Ideal Winter ($12-$8)
2nd 10 Sitia ($15)
3rd 11 Adorned By Beauty ($21)
4th 16 Easy Peasy
Forecast $30. Place Forecast (7-10) $13, (7-11) $24, (10-11) $37. Tierce $379. Trio $176. Quartet No winner ($582 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $449. Scratchings: 12 Edith’s Rose, 17 Lungi, 18 Twigsta
RACE 5
1st 9 Enticer ($20-$6)
2nd 2 Silent Obsession ($6)
3rd 5 Festival Star ($20)
4th 7 Osuna
Forecast $11.
Place Forecast (2-9) $5, (5-9) $21, (2-5) $15.
Tierce $196. Trio $49.
Quartet $1564. Quadro $293.
Scratching: 1 Mythical Rule
RACE 6
1st 4 Liquid Rainbow ($27-$8)
2nd 11 Jack The Knife ($86)
3rd 2 Dante’s Legacy ($9)
4th 7 Tropical Blow
Forecast $423.
Place Forecast (4-11) $117, (2-4) $12, (2-11) $58.
Tierce $2372.
Trio $715.
Quartet No winner ($340 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro No winner ($694 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Results of South Africa races 7 and 8 were not available at press time. For the full results, visit www.tnp.sg