Yesterday’s South Africa (Scottsville) Results

RACE 1

1st 13 Swift Dancer ($22-$8)

2nd 15 Tsessebe ($68)

3rd 1 Ally Whoopee ($18)

4th 9 On The Bounce

Forecast $268.

Place Forecast (13-15) $55, (1-13) $22, (1-15) $425.

Tierce No winner ($7414 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Trio $2272.

Quartet No winner ($2252 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $469.

Scratchings: 17 Querari Star, 18 Christendom

RACE 2

1st 11 Sand And Sea ($16-$7)

2nd 1 Al Mariachi ($6)

3rd 2 Captain’s Charm ($18)

4th 5 Call To Account

Forecast $18. Place Forecast (1-11) $9, (2-11) $13, (1-2) $12.

Tierce $253. Trio $53.

Quartet $1180. Quadro $26.

RACE 3

1st 14 Sea King ($20-$9)

2nd 8 River Garden ($6)

3rd 1 Asyouplease ($12)

4th 3 Angel Landing

Forecast $12. Place Forecast (8-14) $6, (1-14) $14, (1-8) $7. Tierce $87. Trio $19.

Quartet No winner ($290 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $56.

Scratching: 9 French Toast

RACE 4

1st 7 Ideal Winter ($12-$8)

2nd 10 Sitia ($15)

3rd 11 Adorned By Beauty ($21)

4th 16 Easy Peasy

Forecast $30. Place Forecast (7-10) $13, (7-11) $24, (10-11) $37. Tierce $379. Trio $176. Quartet No winner ($582 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $449. Scratchings: 12 Edith’s Rose, 17 Lungi, 18 Twigsta

RACE 5

1st 9 Enticer ($20-$6)

2nd 2 Silent Obsession ($6)

3rd 5 Festival Star ($20)

4th 7 Osuna

Forecast $11.

Place Forecast (2-9) $5, (5-9) $21, (2-5) $15.

Tierce $196. Trio $49.

Quartet $1564. Quadro $293.

Scratching: 1 Mythical Rule

RACE 6

1st 4 Liquid Rainbow ($27-$8)

2nd 11 Jack The Knife ($86)

3rd 2 Dante’s Legacy ($9)

4th 7 Tropical Blow

Forecast $423.

Place Forecast (4-11) $117, (2-4) $12, (2-11) $58.

Tierce $2372.

Trio $715.

Quartet No winner ($340 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro No winner ($694 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Results of South Africa races 7 and 8 were not available at press time. For the full results, visit www.tnp.sg