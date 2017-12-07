Yesterday's South Africa (Scottsville) results

E-mail this article

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Twitter

Share on Facebook

RACE 1

1st 4 Crimean Queen ($11-$5.10)

2nd 7 Lady Abigail ($7)

3rd 14 Tune Of Angels ($35)

4th 1 Awesomely Tuned

Forecast $14 PlaceForecast (4-7) $6, (4-14) $21, (7-14) $57 Tierce $220 Trio $141 Quartet $23 Quadro $81

Scratchings: 2 Cheeky Lee, 5 Fashion Scoop, 13 To Woo

RACE 2

1st 14 Mbali ($15-$7)

2nd 6 Seattle Silva ($13)

3rd 3 Shindeagen ($9)

4th 10 Camphoratus

Forecast $44 PlaceForecast (6-14) $15, (3-14) $9, (3-6) $14 Tierce $341 Trio $56 Quartet No winner ($346 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $35 Scratchings: 2 Flamenco Dancer, 5 Wind Belle, 8 Bhavani, 9 Biker Babe, 11 Fullfill My Dream, 12 Kehila, 16 Empress Adelaide, 17 Gypsy Queen

RACE 3

1st 2 Moon Shadow ($9-$6)

2nd 5 Great Dictator ($7)

3rd 12 Final Assembly ($12)

4th 3 Bluemoonrising

Forecast $7 PlaceForecast (2-5) $6, (2-12) $10, (5-12) $10 Tierce $64 Trio $25 Quartet $474 Quadro $16

Scratchings: 1 King Kotini, 4 Queensberry Rules, 7 Kentucky Boy, 10 Cirencester, 13 Grizzard, 14 Socrates, 17 Truly Var

RACE 4

1st 14 Ouzo ($19-$7)

2nd 5 The Grey Crusader ($7)

3rd 3 Rebel Circus ($15)

4th 7 Dante's Rock

Forecast $8 PlaceForecast (5-14) $6, (3-14) $18, (3-5) $7 Tierce $160 Trio $27

Quartet No winner ($274 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $63

Scratchings: 2 St Peter's Bay, 4 Bravo Zulu, 8 British Pound, 16 Lord Of Glencoe, 17 Unbelievable Lad, 18 Cool Times

RACE 5

1st 10 Everlasting Love ($25-$8)

2nd 6 Victorious Diva ($8)

3rd 14 Silver Raisin ($19)

4th 5 Gimme Hope Johanna

Forecast $24 PlaceForecast (6-10) $8, (10-14) $39, (6-14) $19 Tierce $412

Trio $164 Quartet No winner ($892 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $79

Scratchings: 1 Lunar Tide, 8 Melony

RACE 6

1st 1 Lala ($10-$6)

2nd 7 Karatage ($8)

3rd 3 Onesie (No 3rd dividend)

4th 2 Call Me Winter

Forecast $11 PlaceForecast (Refund)

Tierce $22 Trio $4 Quartet $63 Quadro (Refund) Scratchings: 4 Judith Anne, 6 Diamante, 8 Royal Agree

RACE 7

1st 7 Cosima ($45-$15)

2nd 4 Miss Carrera ($9)

3rd 2 Girl In Gold ($5.10)

4th 5 Exquisite Eight

Forecast $45 PlaceForecast (4-7) $17, (2-7) $16, (2-4) $8 Tierce $724 Trio $44

Quartet No winner ($270 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $146

Scratchings: 1 Minnie The Moocher, 6 Fashion Quest

RACE 8

1st 10 Hey Georgie Girl ($46-$13)

2nd 6 Barinois ($7)

3rd 14 Hannah's Answer ($47)

4th 7 Dinner Date

Forecast $38

PlaceForecast (6-10) $12, (10-14) $89 (6-14) $65 Tierce $3144 Trio $202

Quartet No winner ($352 jackpot carried forward to tomorrow's SA meeting).

Quadro No winner ($384 jackpot carried forward to tomorrow's SA meeting).

Scratchings: 2 Pearl Glow, 8 Roy's Hollyhock, 12 Barbie Doll, 13 Earhart