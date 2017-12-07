Yesterday's South Africa (Scottsville) results
YESTERDAY'S SOUTH AFRICA (SCOTTSVILLE) RESULTS
RACE 1
1st 4 Crimean Queen ($11-$5.10)
2nd 7 Lady Abigail ($7)
3rd 14 Tune Of Angels ($35)
4th 1 Awesomely Tuned
Forecast $14 PlaceForecast (4-7) $6, (4-14) $21, (7-14) $57 Tierce $220 Trio $141 Quartet $23 Quadro $81
Scratchings: 2 Cheeky Lee, 5 Fashion Scoop, 13 To Woo
RACE 2
1st 14 Mbali ($15-$7)
2nd 6 Seattle Silva ($13)
3rd 3 Shindeagen ($9)
4th 10 Camphoratus
Forecast $44 PlaceForecast (6-14) $15, (3-14) $9, (3-6) $14 Tierce $341 Trio $56 Quartet No winner ($346 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $35 Scratchings: 2 Flamenco Dancer, 5 Wind Belle, 8 Bhavani, 9 Biker Babe, 11 Fullfill My Dream, 12 Kehila, 16 Empress Adelaide, 17 Gypsy Queen
RACE 3
1st 2 Moon Shadow ($9-$6)
2nd 5 Great Dictator ($7)
3rd 12 Final Assembly ($12)
4th 3 Bluemoonrising
Forecast $7 PlaceForecast (2-5) $6, (2-12) $10, (5-12) $10 Tierce $64 Trio $25 Quartet $474 Quadro $16
Scratchings: 1 King Kotini, 4 Queensberry Rules, 7 Kentucky Boy, 10 Cirencester, 13 Grizzard, 14 Socrates, 17 Truly Var
RACE 4
1st 14 Ouzo ($19-$7)
2nd 5 The Grey Crusader ($7)
3rd 3 Rebel Circus ($15)
4th 7 Dante's Rock
Forecast $8 PlaceForecast (5-14) $6, (3-14) $18, (3-5) $7 Tierce $160 Trio $27
Quartet No winner ($274 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $63
Scratchings: 2 St Peter's Bay, 4 Bravo Zulu, 8 British Pound, 16 Lord Of Glencoe, 17 Unbelievable Lad, 18 Cool Times
RACE 5
1st 10 Everlasting Love ($25-$8)
2nd 6 Victorious Diva ($8)
3rd 14 Silver Raisin ($19)
4th 5 Gimme Hope Johanna
Forecast $24 PlaceForecast (6-10) $8, (10-14) $39, (6-14) $19 Tierce $412
Trio $164 Quartet No winner ($892 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $79
Scratchings: 1 Lunar Tide, 8 Melony
RACE 6
1st 1 Lala ($10-$6)
2nd 7 Karatage ($8)
3rd 3 Onesie (No 3rd dividend)
4th 2 Call Me Winter
Forecast $11 PlaceForecast (Refund)
Tierce $22 Trio $4 Quartet $63 Quadro (Refund) Scratchings: 4 Judith Anne, 6 Diamante, 8 Royal Agree
RACE 7
1st 7 Cosima ($45-$15)
2nd 4 Miss Carrera ($9)
3rd 2 Girl In Gold ($5.10)
4th 5 Exquisite Eight
Forecast $45 PlaceForecast (4-7) $17, (2-7) $16, (2-4) $8 Tierce $724 Trio $44
Quartet No winner ($270 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $146
Scratchings: 1 Minnie The Moocher, 6 Fashion Quest
RACE 8
1st 10 Hey Georgie Girl ($46-$13)
2nd 6 Barinois ($7)
3rd 14 Hannah's Answer ($47)
4th 7 Dinner Date
Forecast $38
PlaceForecast (6-10) $12, (10-14) $89 (6-14) $65 Tierce $3144 Trio $202
Quartet No winner ($352 jackpot carried forward to tomorrow's SA meeting).
Quadro No winner ($384 jackpot carried forward to tomorrow's SA meeting).
Scratchings: 2 Pearl Glow, 8 Roy's Hollyhock, 12 Barbie Doll, 13 Earhart
