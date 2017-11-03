Yesterday's South Africa (VAAL Classic) results

RACE 1

1st 4 Eight Cities ($9-$5.10)

2nd 10 Red Revolution ($76)

3rd 7 Big Parade ($24)

4th 2 Dancing Rebel

Forecast $117 PlaceForecast (4-10) $56, (4-7) $19, (7-10) $132 Tierce $1105 Trio No winner ($1332 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quartet No winner ($252 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $580

RACE 2

1st 9 Circle Of Latitude ($10-$6)

2nd 6 Florida Quays ($9)

3rd 5 Candy Kisses ($14)

4th 14 Sailor Girl

Forecast $15 PlaceForecast (6-9) $6, (5-9) $9, (5-6) $14 Tierce $63 Trio $56 Quartet $319 Quadro $31

Scratching: 11 Maneater

RACE 3

1st 5 Piccadilly Square ($25-$9)

2nd 10 Whiteout ($9)

3rd 7 Until Dawn ($29)

4th 2 Kings Creek

Forecast $26 PlaceForecast (5-10) $9, (5-7) $38, (7-10) $33 Tierce No winner ($1188 jackpot carried forward to next race). Trio $92

Quartet No winner ($130 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $110

Scratching: 11 Sunrise Ruby

RACE 4

1st 6 Sess ($13-$6)

2nd 4 Voodoo ($11)

3rd 7 Justify ($6)

4th 3 Jay Zee

Forecast $43 PlaceForecast (4-6) $11, (6-7) $3, (4-7) $16 Tierce $227 Trio $33 Quartet No winner ($522 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $58 Scratchings: 8 Tango Man, 9 Before Noon, 10 Mario Lanza

RACE 5

1st 12 Just A Jet ($25-$7)

2nd 4 Bandola ($12)

3rd 1 Dalley ($8)

4th 8 Cranberry Crush

Forecast $73 PlaceForecast (4-12) $15, (1-12) $10, (1-4) $14 Tierce $414 Trio $36 Quartet No winner ($726 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $317

RACE 6

1st 5 La Roquette ($19-$8)

2nd 4 Hatfield Square ($9)

3rd 2 Sha-Boom Sha-Boom ($6)

4th 6 Rose Water

Forecast $23 Place Forecast (4-5) $11, (2-5) $8, (2-4) $8 Tierce $137 Trio $20 Quartet No winner ($1006 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $16 Scratchings: 8 Mumsy, 9 Sammi Moosa

RACE 7

1st 1 Mawsoof ($10-$5.10)

2nd 15 Rebel Renegade ($65)

3rd 3 Exclusively Trendy ($9)

4th 5 Airtaxi

Forecast $100 PlaceForecast (1-15) $27, (1-3) $6, (3-15) $46 Tierce $1550 Trio $86 Quartet No winner ($1594 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $122 Scratchings: 4 Great Shaka, 11 Ronin Warrior, 18 Extreme Dubai

RACE 8

1st 4 Memphis Belle ($54-$18)

2nd 1 Phillydelphia ($17)

3rd 2 Claremorris ($43)

4th 6 Celtic Lady

Forecast $96 PlaceForecast (1-4) $22, (2-4) $55, (1-2) $47 Tierce No winner ($2532 jackpot carried forward to next race). Trio $528 Quartet No winner ($3114 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro No winner ($946 jackpot carried forward to next race).

RACE 9

1st 9 Sky High Flyer ($18-$8)

2nd 10 Dawnbreaker ($12)

3rd 1 Rebuked ($26)

4th 14 Private Ruler

Forecast $37 PlaceForecast (9-10) $14, (1-9) $46, (1-10) $61 Tierce $1292 Trio $215 Quartet No winner ($3488 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting). Quadro $1341