YESTERDAY'S SOUTH AFRICA (VAAL) RESULTS

RACE 1

1st 10 Chili Lime ($68-$16)

2nd 1 Flying Russian ($8)

3rd 11 Collabro ($6)

4th 6 Porcupine Creek

Forecast $58.

Place Forecast (1-10) $15, (10-11) $14, (1-11) $10.

Tierce $432.

Trio $30.

Quartet No winner ($498 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $182.

Scratchings: 2 Good Team, 7 Headline.

RACE 2

1st 6 Crazy Vision ($22-$8)

2nd 5 Cheat The Cheaters ($7)

3rd 13 Torre Del Oro ($8)

4th 7 Highlander

Forecast $15.

Place Forecast (5-6) $7, (6-13) $11, (5-13) $7.

Tierce $89.

Trio $26.

Quartet No winner ($1022 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $135.

Scratching: 11 Singaswewin.

RACE 3

1st 9 Brigtnumbersix ($63-$22)

2nd 1 Spring Indeed ($9)

3rd 5 Aerobatic ($24)

4th 8 Bandola

Forecast $82.

Place Forecast (1-9) $21, (5-9) $65, (1-5) $17.

Tierce $1284.

Trio $511.

Quartet No winner ($1690 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro No winner ($1296 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Scratchings: 11 Kid Chaos, 16 Doubly Attractiv, 17 Bring Me Gold.

RACE 4

1st 3 End Game ($11-$5.10)

2nd 6 Prada Princess ($14)

3rd 4 Roaring Forties ($17)

4th 2 Sweet Chestnut

Forecast $20.

Place Forecast (3-6) $9, (3-4) $10, (4-6) $16.

Tierce $381.

Trio $117.

Quartet No winner ($3532 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $143.

Scratching: 8 Mating Call.

RACE 5

1st 4 Tern Unstoned ($11-$7)

2nd 2 Red Rebel ($7)

3rd 5 Miesque's Rumba ($14)

4th 6 Raven's Champ

Forecast $14.

Place Forecast (2-4) $7, (4-5) $8, (2-5) $17.

Tierce $111.

Trio $53.

Quartet $568.

Quadro $45.

Scratchings: 1 King Of Thrones, 9 Western Glider, 10 Wireless.

RACE 6

1st 6 Kanonkop ($68-$18)

2nd 7 Royal Honour ($11)

3rd 8 Talbec ($8)

4th 2 Stebbins

Forecast $84.

Place Forecast (6-7) $16, (6-8) $12, (7-8) $5.

Tierce $175.

Trio $42.

Quartet No winner ($184 jackpot carried over to next race).

Quadro $64.

Scratchings: 4 Shimmering Brook, 16 Gypsy's Inn, 17 King's Drive.

RACE 7

1st 10 Seal My Fate ($92-$23)

2nd 7 Cidada ($15)

3rd 5 Orchid Island ($5.10)

3rd 12 My Cherry ($5.10)

Forecast $97. Place Forecast (7-10) $24, (5-10) $13, (10-12) $18, (5-7) $3, (7-12) $9, (5-12) $5.

Tierce (10-7-5) $2834, (10-7-12) no winner.

Trio (5-7-10) $213, (7-10-12) $355.

Quartet No winner ($604 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $808.

Scratching: 9 Readyforyourlove.

RACE 8

1st 5 Barcelona Babe ($27-$8)

2nd 1 Turn Back Time ($6)

3rd 13 Cool Fantasy ($22)

4th 12 Star Of Caesour

Forecast $16.

Place Forecast (1-5) $11, (5-13) $24, (1-13) $17.

Tierce $265.

Trio $105.

Quartet No winner ($684 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $298.

Scratchings: 2 Consequentially, 15 Eina, 16 Frozen, 17 Dahlia's Arrow.

RACE 9

1st 2 Copper Pot ($20-$8)

2nd 8 Aza Arrow ($16)

3rd 10 Just A Gigolo ($18)

4th 11 Patric

Forecast $39.

Place Forecast (2-8) $28, (2-10) $16, (8-10) $29.

Tierce $1320.

Trio $268.

Quartet No winner ($1316 jackpot carried forward to next SA meeting).

Quadro $823.

Scratchings: 7 Shadow Line, 13 Like A Master.