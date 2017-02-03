Yesterday's South Africa (VAAL) results
RACE 1
1st 2 Thunder Applause ($20-$6)
2nd 10 Salvadore ($19)
3rd 5 Ashoka ($24)
4th 1 Artificio
Forecast $52. Place Forecast (2-10) $14, (2-5) $17, (5-10) $99.
Tierce $975. Trio $1414.
Quartet No winner ($13164 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $190.
Scratching: 7 Young Eagle.
RACE 2
1st 3 Man's Inn ($23-$6)
2nd 10 Smartifact ($9)
3rd 6 Trip To Rio ($21)
4th 8 Trip To Troy
Forecast $23. Place Forecast (3-10) $6, (3-6) $15, (6-10) $34. Tierce $727.
Trio $135. Quartet $4075. Quadro $87.
Scratchings: 7 Counterstroke, 9 Analyse This.
RACE 3
1st 15 Lisnoble ($39-$11)
2nd 1 Street Flyer ($10)
3rd 2 Duzi Moon ($9)
4th 6 Aza Arrow
Forecast $71. Place Forecast (1-15) $23, (2-15) $23, (1-2) $18.
Tierce $554. Trio $139.
Quartet No winner ($392 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $125.
Scratchings: 7 Valde Velox, 12 Gentleman Only, 16 King Of Cloth.
RACE 4
1st 5 Arabian Sea ($71-$17)
2nd 1 King Of Mani ($7)
3rd 14 Trellis ($8)
4th 4 Zaitunay Bay
Forecast $43. Place Forecast (1-5) $17, (5-14) $20, (1-14) $8.
Tierce $1530.
Trio $62. Quartet No winner ($746 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $42.
Scratchings: 3 Prince Of War, 10 Island Rhythm.
RACE 5
1st 5 Burundi Bush ($66-$22)
2nd 9 Last Girl Standing ($7)
3rd 10 Inkolo ($9)
4th 13 Victor's Castle
Forecast $40. Place Forecast (5-9) $13, (5-10) $23, (9-10) $9. Tierce $322.
Trio $49. Quartet No winner ($978 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro No winner ($620 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Scratching: 14 Love Conquers All.
RACE 6
1st 2 Just As I Said ($25-$10)
2nd 1 Fieldmarshal Fenix ($6)
3rd 5 Rebuked ($15)
4th 8 Dreamuponadream
Forecast $15. Place Forecast (1-2) $8, (2-5) $17, (1-5) $11. Tierce $249.
Trio $42. Quartet No winner ($2710 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $82.
Scratchings: 9 Sail For Joy, 11 Night Editor, 12 Tokyo Drift.
RACE 7
1st 7 Don Christo ($14-$9)
2nd 1 Queen's Jet ($14)
3rd 9 Quattro ($16)
4th 3 August Duke
Forecast $47. Place Forecast (1-7) $23, (7-9) $18, (1-9) $45. Tierce $690.
Trio $193. Quartet $5527.
Quadro $170.
Scratching: 5 Hunting Owl.