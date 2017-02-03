Yesterday's South Africa (VAAL) results

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 2 Thunder Applause ($20-$6)

2nd 10 Salvadore ($19)

3rd 5 Ashoka ($24)

4th 1 Artificio

Forecast $52. Place Forecast (2-10) $14, (2-5) $17, (5-10) $99.

Tierce $975. Trio $1414.

Quartet No winner ($13164 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $190.

Scratching: 7 Young Eagle.

RACE 2

1st 3 Man's Inn ($23-$6)

2nd 10 Smartifact ($9)

3rd 6 Trip To Rio ($21)

4th 8 Trip To Troy

Forecast $23. Place Forecast (3-10) $6, (3-6) $15, (6-10) $34. Tierce $727.

Trio $135. Quartet $4075. Quadro $87.

Scratchings: 7 Counterstroke, 9 Analyse This.

RACE 3

1st 15 Lisnoble ($39-$11)

2nd 1 Street Flyer ($10)

3rd 2 Duzi Moon ($9)

4th 6 Aza Arrow

Forecast $71. Place Forecast (1-15) $23, (2-15) $23, (1-2) $18.

Tierce $554. Trio $139.

Quartet No winner ($392 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $125.

Scratchings: 7 Valde Velox, 12 Gentleman Only, 16 King Of Cloth.

RACE 4

1st 5 Arabian Sea ($71-$17)

2nd 1 King Of Mani ($7)

3rd 14 Trellis ($8)

4th 4 Zaitunay Bay

Forecast $43. Place Forecast (1-5) $17, (5-14) $20, (1-14) $8.

Tierce $1530.

Trio $62. Quartet No winner ($746 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $42.

Scratchings: 3 Prince Of War, 10 Island Rhythm.

RACE 5

1st 5 Burundi Bush ($66-$22)

2nd 9 Last Girl Standing ($7)

3rd 10 Inkolo ($9)

4th 13 Victor's Castle

Forecast $40. Place Forecast (5-9) $13, (5-10) $23, (9-10) $9. Tierce $322.

Trio $49. Quartet No winner ($978 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro No winner ($620 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Scratching: 14 Love Conquers All.

RACE 6

1st 2 Just As I Said ($25-$10)

2nd 1 Fieldmarshal Fenix ($6)

3rd 5 Rebuked ($15)

4th 8 Dreamuponadream

Forecast $15. Place Forecast (1-2) $8, (2-5) $17, (1-5) $11. Tierce $249.

Trio $42. Quartet No winner ($2710 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $82.

Scratchings: 9 Sail For Joy, 11 Night Editor, 12 Tokyo Drift.

RACE 7

1st 7 Don Christo ($14-$9)

2nd 1 Queen's Jet ($14)

3rd 9 Quattro ($16)

4th 3 August Duke

Forecast $47. Place Forecast (1-7) $23, (7-9) $18, (1-9) $45. Tierce $690.

Trio $193. Quartet $5527.

Quadro $170.

Scratching: 5 Hunting Owl.