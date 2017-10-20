Yesterday's South Africa (Vaal) results
RACE 1
1st 9 Mawsoof ($8-$5.10)
2nd 10 Ragnarok ($10)
3rd 1 Toby Coates ($11)
4th 2 Reventador
Forecast $10
PlaceForecast (9-10) $5, (1-9) $4, (1-10) $5 Tierce $54
Trio $18 Quartet No winner ($254 jackpot carried forward to next race)
Quadro $27
Scratchings: 3 Jingle, 4 Sage Rock, 5 Tumbling Stream, 6 Son Of Moon
RACE 2
1st 12 Rajasthani Queen ($32-$8)
2nd 13 Schippers ($7)
3rd 8 Covered In Snow ($35)
4th 5 Jaunita
Forecast $25
PlaceForecast (12-13) $9, (8-12) $77, (8-13) $38
Tierce $576 Trio $175
Quartet No winner ($346 jackpot carried forward to next race)
Quadro $445
Scratchings: 3 Internetbet, 9 Emma Kalema
RACE 3
1st 11 Galu Beach ($43-$16)
2nd 5 Queensberry Square ($10)
3rd 3 Ornate ($21)
4th 9 Amazing Trip
Forecast $96
PlaceForecast (5-11) $19, (3-11) $32, (3-5) $25 Tierce No winner ($618 jackpot carried forward to next race) Trio $135 Quartet No winner ($464 jackpot carried forward to next race) Quadro No winner ($376 jackpot carried forward to next race)
Scratchings: 15 Pas De Chat, 16 Orissa
RACE 4
1st 12 Raging Flame ($29-$12)
2nd 1 Soldat ($5.10)
3rd 6 Hyper Jet ($22)
4th 2 Matchmaker
Forecast $21
PlaceForecast (1-12) $11, (6-12) $30, (1-6) $18 Tierce $519 Trio $105 Quartet No winner ($598 jackpot carried forward to next race)
Quadro $451
RACE 5
1st 8 No Mans Land ($10-$5.10)
2nd 7 National Aim ($11)
3rd 2 Leeuwpoort ($10)
4th 9 Yaamen
Forecast $30
PlaceForecast (7-8) $9, (2-8) $3, (2-7) $15 Tierce $404 Trio $47
Quartet $975 Quadro $38
Scratchings: 3 Singaswewin, 5 Zeidas Dream
RACE 6
1st 1 Just A Jet ($17-$5.10)
2nd 4 Pocahontas Girl ($7)
3rd 2 Casino ($9)
4th 5 Little Tokoyo
Forecast $7 PlaceForecast (1-4) $4, (1-2) $7, (2-4) $7 Tierce $48 Trio $16
Quartet $91 Quadro $55