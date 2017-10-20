Yesterday's South Africa (Vaal) results

RACE 1

1st 9 Mawsoof ($8-$5.10)

2nd 10 Ragnarok ($10)

3rd 1 Toby Coates ($11)

4th 2 Reventador

Forecast $10

PlaceForecast (9-10) $5, (1-9) $4, (1-10) $5 Tierce $54

Trio $18 Quartet No winner ($254 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Quadro $27

Scratchings: 3 Jingle, 4 Sage Rock, 5 Tumbling Stream, 6 Son Of Moon

RACE 2

1st 12 Rajasthani Queen ($32-$8)

2nd 13 Schippers ($7)

3rd 8 Covered In Snow ($35)

4th 5 Jaunita

Forecast $25

PlaceForecast (12-13) $9, (8-12) $77, (8-13) $38

Tierce $576 Trio $175

Quartet No winner ($346 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Quadro $445

Scratchings: 3 Internetbet, 9 Emma Kalema

RACE 3

1st 11 Galu Beach ($43-$16)

2nd 5 Queensberry Square ($10)

3rd 3 Ornate ($21)

4th 9 Amazing Trip

Forecast $96

PlaceForecast (5-11) $19, (3-11) $32, (3-5) $25 Tierce No winner ($618 jackpot carried forward to next race) Trio $135 Quartet No winner ($464 jackpot carried forward to next race) Quadro No winner ($376 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Scratchings: 15 Pas De Chat, 16 Orissa

RACE 4

1st 12 Raging Flame ($29-$12)

2nd 1 Soldat ($5.10)

3rd 6 Hyper Jet ($22)

4th 2 Matchmaker

Forecast $21

PlaceForecast (1-12) $11, (6-12) $30, (1-6) $18 Tierce $519 Trio $105 Quartet No winner ($598 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Quadro $451

RACE 5

1st 8 No Mans Land ($10-$5.10)

2nd 7 National Aim ($11)

3rd 2 Leeuwpoort ($10)

4th 9 Yaamen

Forecast $30

PlaceForecast (7-8) $9, (2-8) $3, (2-7) $15 Tierce $404 Trio $47

Quartet $975 Quadro $38

Scratchings: 3 Singaswewin, 5 Zeidas Dream

RACE 6

1st 1 Just A Jet ($17-$5.10)

2nd 4 Pocahontas Girl ($7)

3rd 2 Casino ($9)

4th 5 Little Tokoyo

Forecast $7 PlaceForecast (1-4) $4, (1-2) $7, (2-4) $7 Tierce $48 Trio $16

Quartet $91 Quadro $55