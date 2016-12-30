Yesterday's trial results
TRIAL 1 (TEST)
1 Lim's Racer * (K A'Isisuhairi) starting stall
2 Autumn Rush * (G Boss) blinkers
3 Lucky Sugar (D David) 1,000m/blinkers
4 Cote De Duits (I Saifudin) stall
5 Amazing Man /starting stall
6 In Bucca Lupo (M Zaki) stall
7 Bastion/starting stall
Margins and time: ¾, 5½, 3¼, ns, 1¼, 6¾ (1min 00.33sec)
TRIAL 2 (TEST & PRACTICE)
1 Silver King * (N Juglall)
2 Golden Diamond * (T See) stall
3 Oxbow Sun * (CC Wong) newcomer
4 Lizaz (V Duric) 1,000m/vet
5 Golden Bobo/blinkers
6 Tiger Bay (I Amirul)
7 Yu Long Emperor (I Azhar)
Margins and time: 1, 2¼, 3¼, 3¾, 9¾, 8 (1:01.74)
TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)
1 Mr Fantastic * (B Vorster)
2 Daniel * (Boss)
3 Distinctive Darci * (R Shafiq)
4 Lim's Sprint * (E Aslam)
5 Mighty Warrior * (Saifudin)
6 Magnum (G Mosse)
7 Jelly Bean (H Syafiq)
8 Maidanz Beauty (Amirul)
Margins and time: 1¼, ½, hd, 1¼, 1½, hd, hd (1:01.61)
TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)
1 Winning Man * (A'Isisuhairi)
2 Song To The Moon * (Juglall)
3 Kirks Ryker * (Vorster)
4 Nazir (Shafiq)
5 Justice First (Mosse)
6 Optimus (Duric)
7 Mr Luck (Wong)
8 Sand Bank (Boss)
9 Billy Britain (R Azhar)
Margins and time: 2, shd, 1, shd, ¾, ½, ¾, ½ (1:01.26)
TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)
1 Terms Of Reference * (Vorster)
2 Feliche (Juglall)
3 Classified (M Rodd)
4 High Council (M Kellady)
5 Court Case (Shafiq)
6 Phidias (Wong)
7 Moritz Eclipse (A'Isishuhairi)
8 Excellent One (TH Koh)
Margins and time: 1¾, 1¾, shd, ½, shd, 2¼, 12½ (1:02.13)
TRIAL 6 (PRACTICE)
1 Constance's Spirit * (A'Isisuhairi)
2 Starperfect (H Syafiq)
3 Elise * (Saifudin)
4 Ocean General (Koh)
5 Good Deal (Aslam)
6 Sun Seeker (Wong)
7 Colonel Lincoln (Kellady)
Margins and time: 3½, 1½, ½, shd, ½, 1 (1:01.78)
TRIAL 7 (PRACTICE)
1 Ocean Master * (Koh)
2 Eclair Fiesta * (Aslam)
3 Mongolian Chief * (Juglall)
4 Sweetlowsweetjacky (Kellady)
5 Singsurat
6 Rusty Brown (Mosse)
7 Lucky Boy (I Azhar)
8 Sun Force (Wong)
9 Super Buffalo (Rodd)
Margins and time: Nk, ½, 2¾, ns, nk, 1¾, ¾, 1¾ (1:02.51)
TRIAL 8 (PRACTICE)
1 Sir Isaac * (Rodd)
2 Tassajarra * (Kellady)
3 Silver Spoon (Wong)
4 Funkadelic (Duric)
5 Commando Eclipse (A'Isisuhairi)
6 Percius (WH Kok)
7 Eclair Shadow (I Azhar)
Margins and time: ½, 2¼, 3, 1, ¾, 1¾ (1:02.35)
TRIAL 9 (PRACTICE)
1 One Kinabalu * (Kellady)
2 Powerful As Wind * (WS Chan)
3 Top Note (Koh)
4 Chairman Wind (A'Isisuhairi)
5 Zahir (Z Zuriman)
6 Great Ninth (Aslam)
7 Rewarding Smile (Duric)
Margins and time: 1¼, 2½, 4¼, 5¼, 1½, 4 (1:022.40)
TRIAL 10 (PRACTICE)
1 Sacred Army * (Kellady)
2 Golden Spark * (D David)
3 Present Arms (Koh)
4 Rainbow Warrior (Aslam)
5 King Roulette (Chan)
6 Grand Paris (Saifudin)
Margins and time: ½, ½, 4½, 11½, 3 (1:02.46)