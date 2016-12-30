Racing

Yesterday's trial results

Dec 30, 2016 06:00 am

TRIAL 1 (TEST)

1 Lim's Racer * (K A'Isisuhairi) starting stall

2 Autumn Rush * (G Boss) blinkers

3 Lucky Sugar (D David) 1,000m/blinkers

4 Cote De Duits (I Saifudin) stall

5 Amazing Man /starting stall

6 In Bucca Lupo (M Zaki) stall

7 Bastion/starting stall

Margins and time: ¾, 5½, 3¼, ns, 1¼, 6¾ (1min 00.33sec)

TRIAL 2 (TEST & PRACTICE)

1 Silver King * (N Juglall)

2 Golden Diamond * (T See) stall

3 Oxbow Sun * (CC Wong) newcomer

4 Lizaz (V Duric) 1,000m/vet

5 Golden Bobo/blinkers

6 Tiger Bay (I Amirul)

7 Yu Long Emperor (I Azhar)

Margins and time: 1, 2¼, 3¼, 3¾, 9¾, 8 (1:01.74)

TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)

1 Mr Fantastic * (B Vorster)

2 Daniel * (Boss)

3 Distinctive Darci * (R Shafiq)

4 Lim's Sprint * (E Aslam)

5 Mighty Warrior * (Saifudin)

6 Magnum (G Mosse)

7 Jelly Bean (H Syafiq)

8 Maidanz Beauty (Amirul)

Margins and time: 1¼, ½, hd, 1¼, 1½, hd, hd (1:01.61)

TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)

1 Winning Man * (A'Isisuhairi)

2 Song To The Moon * (Juglall)

3 Kirks Ryker * (Vorster)

4 Nazir (Shafiq)

5 Justice First (Mosse)

6 Optimus (Duric)

7 Mr Luck (Wong)

8 Sand Bank (Boss)

9 Billy Britain (R Azhar)

Margins and time: 2, shd, 1, shd, ¾, ½, ¾, ½ (1:01.26)

TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)

1 Terms Of Reference * (Vorster)

2 Feliche (Juglall)

3 Classified (M Rodd)

4 High Council (M Kellady)

5 Court Case (Shafiq)

6 Phidias (Wong)

7 Moritz Eclipse (A'Isishuhairi)

8 Excellent One (TH Koh)

Margins and time: 1¾, 1¾, shd, ½, shd, 2¼, 12½ (1:02.13)

TRIAL 6 (PRACTICE)

1 Constance's Spirit * (A'Isisuhairi)

2 Starperfect (H Syafiq)

3 Elise * (Saifudin)

4 Ocean General (Koh)

5 Good Deal (Aslam)

6 Sun Seeker (Wong)

7 Colonel Lincoln (Kellady)

Margins and time: 3½, 1½, ½, shd, ½, 1 (1:01.78)

TRIAL 7 (PRACTICE)

1 Ocean Master * (Koh)

2 Eclair Fiesta * (Aslam)

3 Mongolian Chief * (Juglall)

4 Sweetlowsweetjacky (Kellady)

5 Singsurat

6 Rusty Brown (Mosse)

7 Lucky Boy (I Azhar)

8 Sun Force (Wong)

9 Super Buffalo (Rodd)

Margins and time: Nk, ½, 2¾, ns, nk, 1¾, ¾, 1¾ (1:02.51)

TRIAL 8 (PRACTICE)

1 Sir Isaac * (Rodd)

2 Tassajarra * (Kellady)

3 Silver Spoon (Wong)

4 Funkadelic (Duric)

5 Commando Eclipse (A'Isisuhairi)

6 Percius (WH Kok)

7 Eclair Shadow (I Azhar)

Margins and time: ½, 2¼, 3, 1, ¾, 1¾ (1:02.35)

TRIAL 9 (PRACTICE)

1 One Kinabalu * (Kellady)

2 Powerful As Wind * (WS Chan)

3 Top Note (Koh)

4 Chairman Wind (A'Isisuhairi)

5 Zahir (Z Zuriman)

6 Great Ninth (Aslam)

7 Rewarding Smile (Duric)

Margins and time: 1¼, 2½, 4¼, 5¼, 1½, 4 (1:022.40)

TRIAL 10 (PRACTICE)

1 Sacred Army * (Kellady)

2 Golden Spark * (D David)

3 Present Arms (Koh)

4 Rainbow Warrior (Aslam)

5 King Roulette (Chan)

6 Grand Paris (Saifudin)

Margins and time: ½, ½, 4½, 11½, 3 (1:02.46)