Yesterday's trial results
TRIAL 1 (TEST)
1 Awesome H, blinkers-pacifiers
2 Gariza H (B Vorster) blinkers
3 Golden Kingdom, starting stall
4 Elite Takes All (I Saifudin) 1,000m/vet
5 Lim's Invincible (D Beasley) bleeder
6 Pioneer Step (Y Salim) blinkers
7 Silent Prince (M Kellady) blinkers
8 Monster Energy, blinkers
0 Pint Sized Prince, starting stall (dislodged rider, led all the way)
Margins and time: Ns, 3¾, 3, 1½, 1½, 2, hd (1min 00.26sec)
TRIAL 2 (PRACTICE)
1 Saraab (N Juglall)
2 Castor (O Chavez)
3 Astrostar
4 Lim's Rally (Beasley)
5 Board Walk (Vorster)
6 Friendship
7 Well Done (Salim)
8 Hussonator (M Rodd)
Margins and time: ½, 1¼, hd, ½, 1¼, ¾, 18¼ (1:00.31)
TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)
1 Elise H (Saifudin)
2 Super Dan H (Juglall)
3 Amazon Gold H (M Nunes)
4 Danzeb
5 Bellus Wonder (E Aslam)
6 King Stead
7 Run Cheetah Run
8 Delfyne (Z Zuriman)
9 King Of Thieves (M Jailani)
Margins and time: ½, ¾, 6, 1, hd, 1½, nk, 2¼ (1:00.61)