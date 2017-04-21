Yesterday's trial results

E-mail this article

TRIAL 1 (TEST)

1 Awesome H, blinkers-pacifiers

2 Gariza H (B Vorster) blinkers

3 Golden Kingdom, starting stall

4 Elite Takes All (I Saifudin) 1,000m/vet

5 Lim's Invincible (D Beasley) bleeder

6 Pioneer Step (Y Salim) blinkers

7 Silent Prince (M Kellady) blinkers

8 Monster Energy, blinkers

0 Pint Sized Prince, starting stall (dislodged rider, led all the way)

Margins and time: Ns, 3¾, 3, 1½, 1½, 2, hd (1min 00.26sec)

TRIAL 2 (PRACTICE)

1 Saraab (N Juglall)

2 Castor (O Chavez)

3 Astrostar

4 Lim's Rally (Beasley)

5 Board Walk (Vorster)

6 Friendship

7 Well Done (Salim)

8 Hussonator (M Rodd)

Margins and time: ½, 1¼, hd, ½, 1¼, ¾, 18¼ (1:00.31)

TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)

1 Elise H (Saifudin)

2 Super Dan H (Juglall)

3 Amazon Gold H (M Nunes)

4 Danzeb

5 Bellus Wonder (E Aslam)

6 King Stead

7 Run Cheetah Run

8 Delfyne (Z Zuriman)

9 King Of Thieves (M Jailani)

Margins and time: ½, ¾, 6, 1, hd, 1½, nk, 2¼ (1:00.61)