Yesterday's trial results:

Mar 09, 2018 06:00 am

TRIAL 1 (TEST)

1 Able Pins (M Kellady)

1,000m/blinkers *.

2 Most Favorite (J Powell) blinkers *.

3 Black Jade (R Curatolo) newcomer

4 Royal Diwan (S Noh) blinkers-pacifiers

5 Lincoln Fame (C Grylls) blinkers

The blinkered Able Pins (right) leads all the way on a tight hold yesterday.
Able Pins can nail it soon

6 Star Jack (M Zaki) newcomer

7 Pennsylvania, newcomer

8 Refresh (Y Salim) starting stall

Margins and time: 2, 23/44, 11/2, 41/2, 3/4, 23/4, hd (1min 01.21sec)

TRIAL 2 (PRACTICE)

1 Iron Man (B Vorster) *.

2 Alibi (M Rodd) *.

3 Infantry (G Boss) *.

4 Quechua (N Juglall)

5 Skywalk (Grylls)

6 Chopin's Fantasie (V Duric)

7 Forever Young (Curatolo)

Margins and time: Nk, nk, 1, 21/4, 11/2, 2 (1:01.67)

TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)

1 Super Denman (Vorster) *.

2 Magic City (Duric) *.

3 Raise No Doubt (I Saifudin)

4 Mr Gold (Zaki) *

5 Silent Prince (Kellady)

6 Walking Thunder (CS Chin)

7 Majestic Empress (Juglall)

Margins and time: 11/2, nk, 1/2, shd, 3/4, 13/4 (1:01.96)

TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)

1 Southern Man (Saifudin) *.

2 Elusive Emperor (Vorster)

3 Sattar (Duric)

4 O'Reilly Bay (N Zyrul)

5 Soldado (Powell)

6 Anonymous (CC Wong)

7 Winning Cause (Juglall)

Margins and time: 63/4, 21/2, 3/4, 2, 1, shd (1:00.97)

TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)

1 Saint Lincoln (Powell)

2 Silent Arrow

3 Nova Vocal (Grylls)

4 Golden Thunder (Curatolo)

5 Mongolian Chief (Z Zuriman)

6 Kelvin Eleven

7 Good People (R Iskandar)

Margins and time: 1/2, 1/2, 1/2, 1, 11/2, 33/4 (1:03.82)

