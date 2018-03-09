Yesterday's trial results:
TRIAL 1 (TEST)
1 Able Pins (M Kellady)
1,000m/blinkers *.
2 Most Favorite (J Powell) blinkers *.
3 Black Jade (R Curatolo) newcomer
4 Royal Diwan (S Noh) blinkers-pacifiers
5 Lincoln Fame (C Grylls) blinkers
6 Star Jack (M Zaki) newcomer
7 Pennsylvania, newcomer
8 Refresh (Y Salim) starting stall
Margins and time: 2, 23/44, 11/2, 41/2, 3/4, 23/4, hd (1min 01.21sec)
TRIAL 2 (PRACTICE)
1 Iron Man (B Vorster) *.
2 Alibi (M Rodd) *.
3 Infantry (G Boss) *.
4 Quechua (N Juglall)
5 Skywalk (Grylls)
6 Chopin's Fantasie (V Duric)
7 Forever Young (Curatolo)
Margins and time: Nk, nk, 1, 21/4, 11/2, 2 (1:01.67)
TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)
1 Super Denman (Vorster) *.
2 Magic City (Duric) *.
3 Raise No Doubt (I Saifudin)
4 Mr Gold (Zaki) *
5 Silent Prince (Kellady)
6 Walking Thunder (CS Chin)
7 Majestic Empress (Juglall)
Margins and time: 11/2, nk, 1/2, shd, 3/4, 13/4 (1:01.96)
TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)
1 Southern Man (Saifudin) *.
2 Elusive Emperor (Vorster)
3 Sattar (Duric)
4 O'Reilly Bay (N Zyrul)
5 Soldado (Powell)
6 Anonymous (CC Wong)
7 Winning Cause (Juglall)
Margins and time: 63/4, 21/2, 3/4, 2, 1, shd (1:00.97)
TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)
1 Saint Lincoln (Powell)
2 Silent Arrow
3 Nova Vocal (Grylls)
4 Golden Thunder (Curatolo)
5 Mongolian Chief (Z Zuriman)
6 Kelvin Eleven
7 Good People (R Iskandar)
Margins and time: 1/2, 1/2, 1/2, 1, 11/2, 33/4 (1:03.82)
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now