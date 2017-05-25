"The horse is in good form, but his main target is the Derby. You have to be in it to win it, and we'll just have to see how he goes." - Trainer Shane Baertschiger (above), on Preditor

With all the spotlight on the likes of Debt Collector, Lim's Cruiser and Infantry, trainer Shane Baertschiger is happy his horse Preditor is likely to slip unnoticed in the $300,000 Group 2 Stewards' Cup (1,400m) on Sunday.

He is engaging the Savabeel entire, who he also owns, in the first leg of the Singapore Four-Year-Old Challenge as it has always been the plan for the two-time Kranji winner to tackle all three legs.

The second leg is the Group 1 Patron's Bowl (1,600m) on June 18, but the Australian conditioner believes the horse will get his eye in as he moves towards his main target, the third leg, the Group 1 Emirates Singapore Derby (2,000m) on July 9.

"Preditor is more of a Derby horse. He is by Savabeel, and needs more ground," said the Australian.

"He had a break after his last run and he got a nice freshen-up. He trialled very well last Thursday."

Baertschiger is, however, not reading too much into the fact his horse won that trial which was almost like a dress rehearsal of sorts for the Stewards' Cup.

After jumping from the inside alley, Preditor came off an ideal spot in fourth on the rails to go and score a handsome win from four other Stewards' Cup nominations: Alibi (second), Debt Collector (third), Infantry (fourth) and Lim's Cruiser, (seventh).

"It will be a different ball game on Sunday, but you never know," said Baertschiger, who has already notched four feature race wins, all at Group 3 level, in five years of training at Kranji.

"The blinkers are going back on as he's dropping back to 1,400m. At his last race, he ran over 2,200m and he would have pulled too hard with the blinkers on.

Looking at his resume in New Zealand, Preditor should not be out of his depth among the best four-year-olds in Singapore, especially over middle distances.

Known as Predator in New Zealand, where he was trained by the son of former Kranji handler Paddy Busuttin, Trent and partner Natalie Young, Preditor began his career in earnest with two wins over 1,400m and 1,818m.

He was then tested over bigger races last year, and even if he did not score, he did not disgrace himself in the Group 2 Avondale Guineas (2,100m) when seventh to Rangipo and in the Group 1 New Zealand Derby (2,400m) when again seventh to the same horse.