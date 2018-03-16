Young Hopeful looks hard to topple in weak field

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(2) BERTINA makes her debut but the combination of trainer Alan Greeff and jockey Greg Cheyne must always be given respect.

(3) DONA has lacked a strong finish but might sneak a place.

(5) GREEN SEA, (7) KLEVER KATHY and (8) LATERAL'S FLASH are three runners from the yard of trainer Gavin Smith, who had a very good week last week, and they all must hold some sort of a chance.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) COWGIRLINTHESAND has improved with each run and could be ready to win.

(2) FOOLS GARDEN makes her local debut and could improve in her new yard.

(4) STORYFIELDS is capable of better than her last two starts.

(6) GODDESS AURELIA could pop up in the placings in a field like this.

(8) PROFS PET is in with a chance.

(15) HORSE HAIZI made a good debut and should go close.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(1) YOUNG HOPEFUL looks hard to oppose in a weak field. It could be a case of third time lucky for jockey Grant van Niekerk aboard this Judpot filly.

(8) AIR BELLE ran on strongly last time out and appears the only serious threat.

(2) BLUE MOOD could improve back on the turf.

(3) AQUILINA, WAHI and (6) GINGER ROSE will all battle to win but could find themselves earning some stake cheques.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(1) STORMY ECLIPSE has some ability and is capable of a strong finish but is better over a bit further ground.

(2) TRUE MASTER could have needed his latest start.

(4) OUR ICON is returning from a break but can win.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(1) PEACH DELIGHT is not the most consistent horse but can win if returning fit from a short break.

(2) BEATABOUTTHEBUSH did not show her best on the Polytrack last time out and will prefer being back on a turf track.

(4) RED GRANITE has done well for her new yard and could prove to be the right one in this field.

(5) BONNE VIE could make vast improvement on her last run.

(8) LA REBEL tries further ground and should be watched.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(1) MA FORTE is back over her best distance and could win in an open race like this.

(6) GRAZIA could play a minor role.

(10) PURE FICTION won well on debut but has not shown that form since. Back from a break, she could be dangerous.

(11) BUTTERFLY SPIRIT is distance-suited and is not out of it.

(12) IMAGINE DRAGONS is holding her form and has a big chance.

RACE 7 (2,400M)

(1) MASTERLY is distance- suited and could win despite giving weight to all his rivals in a tough race.

(2) KINGSTON MINES is unreliable but is clearly not out of it.

(3) OLYMPIC POWER has Cheyne aboard and could find a placing.

(4) PLANO will prefer this distance to his last run and has to be given respect.

(6) FRIKKIE and (7) DESERT WISDOM are in very good form and can run well.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(1) COCK A HOOP was not beaten far last time out on the Polytrack and drops further in distance this time. He is not out of it, though.

(2) BREAKFAST CLUB makes his local debut and could enjoy sprinting.

(3) LA REVERE also makes his local debut and must be considered.

(6) CAPTAIN MAROONED ran on late last week, so might prefer it this distance now.

(7) ARCTIC BLAST and (8) ZEVENASTIC are not out of it.