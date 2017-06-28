Youngsters turn heads in morning hit-outs

The Mark Walker-trained Bringer Of War (jockey Derreck David astride) winning his last start with ease on June 11.

If there is a race to savour on Friday night, it has to be the Novice event.

To be run at set weights and over the 1,200m on the Long Course, it brings together an exciting field of young Kranji talent.

To name a few, there's Made In China, Justice Light, Webster, Why Not and Bringer Of War.

These fabulous five share one thing in common. All won at their last start and since then, they've been the topic of conversation whenever two or more horsemen gather for a coffee, a beer or whatever else they drink.

A toast to the horses usually follows - simply because they hold the youngsters in such awe.

Two of the five - BRINGER OF WAR and MADE IN CHINA - showed up on the training track yesterday morning and their progress would have been tracked by every set of binoculars in the stands.

Bringer Of War had Derreck David on the reins and she had company in the form of AWATERE. Together they went, matching strides over the 600m in 37.2sec.

One of many classy animals brought in by Jubilant Racing Stable, Bringer Of War needed to have two runs under her girth before she finally stamped her authority, winning at her third attempt.

That was on June 11 and she did it in style. Indeed, her backers would have had the luxury of setting down their glasses long before the winning post. Such was the ease of her victory.

Okay, if you must know, the Mark Walker-trained runner won by almost three lengths.

By virtue of being a two-year-old filly, she will jump with just 50kg on her back. A luxury in an event of this sort.

As for Made In China, who was not extended to post 40.8sec for the 600m, he was news long before his debut. Indeed, he went into a stash of notebooks when he won his trial by over six lengths prior to his first run.

Entered for the War Affair Stakes on June 18, he showed qualities when fighting back to beat off Farees in a photo finish.

Prepared for the races by James Peters, he can only get better and it wouldn't surprise if, come Friday, he bangs in another victory.

Also on track yesterday morning was the Shane Baertschiger-trained NEW SENSATION.

Ridden by John Powell, the three-year-old clocked 38.0sec and had FAALTLESS as a galloping companion.

Plenty was expected from New Sensation after he finished second to the brillaint Tannhauser on debut. But he failed in his last two outings, finishing sixth on both occasions.

But he is better than that and, coming from a yard which has been churning out some fine winners of late, his winning turn could come sooner rather than later.