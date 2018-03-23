Zac Kasa can do it easily again

Zac Kasa giving jockey Michael Rodd an armchair ride last start on March 4. He should win again tonight with his huge improvement.

Although he is meeting what looks like a much stronger field, the much-improved Zac Kasa should prove a cut above again in Race 3 at Kranji tonight.

After all, his trainer Cliff Brown, has a very high opinion of the exciting grey by Reset, as does his winning jockey Michael Rodd, who described the horse as a "massive talent".

When the Australian-bred stepped up fresh from a short break on March 4 to whitewash his Restricted Terms rivals by one-and-a-quarter lengths in a smashing time of 1min 09.68sec over 1,200m, Brown said that his charge was only 70 per cent fit.

Now that he has made huge improvement - his winning gallop on Tuesday as testimony - it is obvious that Zac Kasa will be very hard to beat tonight against just Novice company, although h is opposition include five other last-start winners.

Rodd said Brown does not usually race his horses when they are not 100 per cent fit, so it was a top effort from Zac Kasa to win the way he did.

"He's a massive talent. I was just the passenger today," said Rodd, after leading all the way on Zac Kasa that day.

With a good gate again (No. 3) and 1.5kg less to carry, watch Zac Kasa strut his stuff again.