Zac Kasa can do it easily again
Friday's Singapore best bet
Although he is meeting what looks like a much stronger field, the much-improved Zac Kasa should prove a cut above again in Race 3 at Kranji tonight.
After all, his trainer Cliff Brown, has a very high opinion of the exciting grey by Reset, as does his winning jockey Michael Rodd, who described the horse as a "massive talent".
When the Australian-bred stepped up fresh from a short break on March 4 to whitewash his Restricted Terms rivals by one-and-a-quarter lengths in a smashing time of 1min 09.68sec over 1,200m, Brown said that his charge was only 70 per cent fit.
Now that he has made huge improvement - his winning gallop on Tuesday as testimony - it is obvious that Zac Kasa will be very hard to beat tonight against just Novice company, although h is opposition include five other last-start winners.
Rodd said Brown does not usually race his horses when they are not 100 per cent fit, so it was a top effort from Zac Kasa to win the way he did.
"He's a massive talent. I was just the passenger today," said Rodd, after leading all the way on Zac Kasa that day.
With a good gate again (No. 3) and 1.5kg less to carry, watch Zac Kasa strut his stuff again.
