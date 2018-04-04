Zac Kasa moves fluidly in Kranji hit-out

Zac Kasa (No 6), scoring easily two starts back with an all-the-way victory.

Last-start $9 beaten favourite Zac Kasa looks all set to recoup the losses after a top gallop at Kranji yesterday morning.

Paced by stablemate Gold Strike, the Cliff Brown-trained grey Australian-bred moved fluidly over 600m on the main Polytrack in 36.3sec with jockey Michael Rodd at the helm.

Zac Kasa was drawing away at the end of the hit-out.

The son of Reset looked hardly taxed and it's obvious that he has trimmed a lot fitter and should be hard to beat in Sunday's Class 4 Premier event over 1,200m.

When he lost to the Leslie Khoo-trained Lord O'Reilly last time out on March 23, he was probably a victim of the second-run syndrome. Still, his run was great.

He also went too quick, setting a blistering pace, and tired in the closing stages. Lord O'Reilly benefited from the fast sectional and flew home to beat him by half a length. The time was remarkable, 1:09.28sec for the 1,200m in the Novice event.

Fresh up from a spell a run previous, Zac Kasa made all the running to clock a smart 1min 09.68sec in Restricted Maiden.

Brown reckoned that Zac Kasa was not fully fit then and sang high praises for his charge. Rodd, too, labelled Zac Kasa as "a massive talent". Both men's assessment of the horse surely can't be wrong.

So, with the two runs back from the break and vast improvement, Zac Kasa should prove very hard to beat on Sunday.

Stablemate Gold Strike, a three-year-old Irish-bred newcomer by Iffraaj, can score first-up in the Restricted Maiden event over 1,200m on Friday night.

The bay gelding, who clocked 36.9 for his 600m gallop, also looked well and his lead-up preparation has been encouraging. He won his last two trials - with 63kg on March 22 and with 68kg on March 13.

One of his main threats, Auspicious Day, also put his hand up with a striking gallop over 600m in 37.2 sec cantering one lap to warm up. He was ridden by leading jockey Vlad Duric.

The Khoo-trained light-framed galloper has run some nice races and nearly broke the duck at his last start on March 11.

Ridden by two-time champion apprentice jockey CC Wong, Auspicious Day looked the winner until Heng Kingdom got up to beat him by a neck.

With Duric taking him out for a spin yesterday, it looks like Khoo will put the reigning champion jockey aboard on Friday and this is certainly a good sign.

Duric was also involved with another smart worker yesterday. He was astride the Lee Freedman-trained maiden Foresto, who galloped earnestly over 600min 36.3.

Foresto has yet to run a bad race. He just could not break the jinx. Last time out on March 9, he was just pipped on the line by Istana in an 1,800m race.

Freedman put him through a trial on March 27 and Foresto impressed by finishing second to one of Kranji's biggest horses, Olympian Eager.

With the three positives - good last-start run, good trial and good hit-out - Foresto should break through at start No. 10 in the Open Maiden event over the Polytrack 1,700m on Sunday.

Only bad luck will deny him the winning chance again.