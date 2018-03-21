Zac Kasa in rattling form for Friday's outing

With the long-term target being the the lucrative Singapore Three-Year-Old Series and, in the more immediate future, Friday's "Novice" sprint over the 1,200m, Zac Kasa sharpened up with a splendid workout on the training track yesterday morning.

Taken out for his spin on Track 6, Zac Kasa looked a picture when running the 600m in 36.1sec.

Such was his dominance that, at the end of the gallop, he had cleared away from his more highly rated stablemate, Kratos.

Zac Kasa was ridden by Michael Rodd, who partnered him in that impressive victory earlier this month. It was his second race start after finishing third behind Easy Does It on debut in October last year.

Prepared for the races by Cliff Brown who, on Sunday, introduced us to another potential 3YO Challenge contender in Mister Yeoh, Zac Kasa's win on March 3 was, to say the least, impressive.

Taking control of things from the "go", he continued to dictate things, passing every plastic upright ahead of the rest.

He eventually coasted in with almost a length and a half to spare and with plenty still in the tank.

The handsome grey had gone into that race on the back of two trials which he won in jaw-dropping fashion.

In the latest one, run in February, Zac Kasa again set the tempo.

Like in his race a month later, none could match him for pace and he went to the post almost five lengths ahead of the pack.

The son of Reset is one of a clutch of youngsters destined to go places in the current season and, right now, Zac Kasa is in that kind of form which should see him make it two on the trot in Friday's assignment.

As for stablemate Kratos, he too should have things his way in that Kranji Stakes B sprint over the flying 1,000m.

Though overshadowed by Zac Kasa on the training track, his race record must be the envy of all owners and trainers.

Nine starts. Three wins. Four seconds and a third. What a resume.

He gets into Friday's field after a five-month lay-off. But we know he can race well when fresh from a break.

We saw that happen in August last year when, returning from a seven-month spell, he led all the way over the 1,000m to beat Silkino by the narrowest of margins.

His connections seem to have picked a winnable sort of race for their sparingly raced sprinter and it wouldn't shock anyone if he owns Friday's sprint.

Brown could have a good day if Cracking Tottie brings her training form to the races.

The three-year-old filly impressed when running the 600m on Track 6 in 37.1sec. Rodd was in the saddle.

Sent off as joint $17 favourite in her last start on March 11, she was extremely awkward leaving the chute and was difficult to settle when racing in the back stretch.

If her manners have improved, Cracking Tottie could pull it off in that Restricted Maiden event over the 1,400m.