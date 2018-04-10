Zawari and Shafrizal suspended for careless riding

Apprentice jockey R Zawari has been put on the carpet for a total of four Singapore race days over his ride on Elite General in Race 6 on March 2.

He was charged with careless riding which resulted in two horses having to check.

It was near the 800m mark that he allowed his mount to shift inwards, when not sufficiently clear, thereby resulting in Lucky Six, the mount of John Powell, having to be checked.

For that, he was handed a two-day suspension which took effect from yesterday and will run through April 15.

Near the 700m mark, he also allowed Elite General to shift inwards, resulting in Master Of Malibu, the mount of Barend Vorster, having to be checked.

For that, Zawari was suspended an additional two racedays. It will take effect from April 16 and he will sit out the races until after April 22.

Another apprentice, S Shafrizal, was suspended for two Singapore race days after pleading guilty to a charge of careless riding for allowing his mount Amistad to shift inwards near the 900m mark in Race 1 on March 23, when not sufficiently clear. This resulted in Cool Cat (Alan Munro) having to be checked.

Shafrizal's suspension was from yesterday until April 15.