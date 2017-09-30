Zen Arcade looks special

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(14) TOMMY GRAND has run two decent races in a row and could be ready after a rest.

(1) HERO'S WELCOME tries blinkers and he could step up on already fair form.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(7) CAMPHORATUS could be the first-timer to watch, as she is a half-sister to a speedy sort.

But (12) SHE'S A DREAM made a fair debut at Scottsville and can only improve.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(13) STELVIO came from the clouds to take second at Scottsville. Hopefully, she doesn't jump slow again as she has been given a plum draw and must rate a winning chance.

(14) SUZI WOO was unlucky not to beat her elders on debut at this venue.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(1) VARALLO was second in a Grade 1 sprint before not running badly over further in another top feature. Fresh after a rest, she should the one to catch.

(6) MONKS HOOD is the best weighted runner in the race.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(4) ISCA showed top form on the turf at Scottsville last start. If he brings that form to Greyville, he should go close again.

(2) EFFORTLESS REWARD is better than her last few runs and could get away if back to her speedy best.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(5) VIA SACRA was backed and made a winning debut. She is dropped in a high division but may have the required scope.

(2) GEOGRAPHE BAY is better than her last run in mixed company. She could prefer this track.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(1) ZEN ARCADE was impressive and confirmed the promise he showed on debut. Next hurdle is the handicap but he could be up to it as he looks special.

(8) O LUCKY MAN won his second start by a street and could be anything.

RACE 8 (1,800M)

(5) WILD WICKET has matured and is capable of a strong finish after settling near the back. He should go the trip now.

(2) CELTIC CAPTAIN is the proven class in the race and he was in top form.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

(12) PEARL GLOW was not disgraced in a feature second time out. A well-bred filly, she is expected to show her best in her third start but needs to jump in terms.

(2) QUEENS CHAPEL showed up again last start and could be a strong runner again.

RACE 10 (1,600M)

Watch out for the first-timer (13) SIR BERNADINI, who has a top rider up. He could be decent.

(12) SEIZE THE DAY made good improvement to finish second last time out.