1 silver, 5 bronzes for S'pore bowlers

Singapore's youth bowlers bagged one silver and five bronze medals at the Asian Schools Tenpin Bowling Championships in Sarawak, Malaysia this week.

In the girls' stepladder finals yesterday, Fion Liew and Fiona Yew finished second and third respectively.

Earlier, Fiona had won a bronze in the girls' doubles with Shin Zong Yi, who was also third in the girls' all-events.

The duo, along with Arielle Tay and Fion, took bronze in the girls' team event, as did Aidan Poh in the boys' singles.