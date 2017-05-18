ACJC clinch A div rugby Police Cup

ACJC celebrate Brendan Wong's (No. 13) try in the rugby A div Police Cup.

Anglo-Chinese Junior College (ACJC) defeated Saint Andrew's Junior College (SAJC) 19-5 to clinch the rugby A division Police Cup at the MOE (Evans) Stadium yesterday.

The Police Cup is contested between the third and fourth-placed teams of the National Schools competition.

ACJC wasted no time in taking the lead by chalking up 12 points with two tries and a conversion in the first half, during which they prevented the Saints from scoring.

But, SAJC regained their composure after the break, scoring a try through Chia Shao Xian. However, Hityashan Chandran was unable to convert the two points.

ACJC would have the last say in the final moments of the game, with Brendan Wong scoring the final try before Ryan Loo converted to seal the victory.

ACJC coach Lincoln Tan was full of praise for his team, and picked scrumhalf Fathurrahman Muhammad Faizal and flanker Douglas Ang as the best players of the match.

The 52-year-old said: "Our forwards won the game for us, but Fathu and Douglas were outstanding in attack and defence.

"Fathu played the game plan and carried out all the instructions.

"Douglas turned over a lot of the Saints' balls, he was great in defence so we could get possession.

Tan also paid tribute to SAJC's players for putting up a strong challenge.

He said: "The Saints capitalised on our mistakes, they put a lot of pressure on us. Both teams played very well.

"Their No. 9 (scrumhalf Hityashan) is a very good player. We had a target on his back the whole time."

A disappointed SAJC coach Simon Etheredge, 39, feels that his side simply did not rise to the occasion.

He said: " I think this is one of our worst performances of the year. We've got the ability to be better.

"We panicked and gave the ball away. Small things like these cost the team."

In the A division Plate final yesterday, Catholic Junior College crushed Jurong Junior College 26-3 to place fifth and sixth respectively.

The National Schools final between Raffles Institution and Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) will be held at the National Stadium this Saturday, serving as a curtain-raiser for the Super Rugby 2017 encounter between Sunwolves and Sharks.